Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 11-18

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:30 pm, Saturday, August 12th with DJ_Dave

With each new album release, JPEGMAFIA reminds listeners why he’s considered one of the hottest producers and rappers of this generation. His genre-bending sound and mesmerizing rhymes are irresistible.

SCARING THE HOES, the LA-based musician’s latest release is a collaborative album with Danny Brown and an instant fan-favorite. Now, the duo are on tour, wowing audiences across the country with their electric stage presence.

If you are looking for a night of intense, high-energy fun, join JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown at Roadrunner this Saturday!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15th with O.A.R.

Calling all 90s and early 2000s rock fans: Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Boston!

The iconic band, whose 1998 song “Iris” topped the charts and gained platinum status, embarked on The Big Night Out Tour in July. With fellow alternative rockers O.A.R. performing alongside the band, Goo Goo Dolls are sure to put on an unforgettable nostalgia-filled show.

If you’re a 90s kid looking to relive your glory days, you won’t want to miss Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Leader Bank Pavillion.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 16th with Walk Me Home

For years, Raavi and Mei Semones were known as two of the most influential acts in Boston’s DIY scene, and for good reason.

Indie rock band Raavi (previously called Raavi And The Houseplants) handcrafts guitar-heavy melodies paired with poignant lyrics about queer love, internal conflict, and growth. Likewise, Mei Semones is a skilled guitarist and songwriter who writes whimsical indie jazz songs with English and Japanese lyrics.

Their joint show at O’Brien’s is sure to be fantastic and a must-see for Boston house show lovers!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:30 pm, Thursday, August 17th with Fishbone and Blu Eye Extinction

George Clinton has been turning up the funk for over fifty years and continues to top himself. Any landing of the mothership is not to be missed, and this tour is technically titled "Just For The Funk Of It! Final Tour?!?" We wouldn't risk missing it.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

11:30 am, Saturday, August 19th, and Sunday, August 20th

The In Between Days Festival truly feels like a festival for music lovers. An incredible lineup of top-notch rock acts (Modest Mouse, Blitzen Trapper, Lord Huron) join must-see new artists (The Beths, Cautious Clay) and some of the best local talent from the Boston area (Mint Green, Dutch Tulips). There's also a vintage market and arcade. The easy access from the red line seals the deal.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host