Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 29 – April 5

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00pm, Saturday, March 30th with Fruit Bats

This local rock band is bringing it home for a show at MGM Music Hall on Saturday. Joined by Fruit Bats, an indie-rock band from Chicago, Guster is here for “an evening with Guster,” ahead of their new album, Ooh La La's release in May. The band has already released two singles from the album, and has promised an “extra long set” at their Boston show. This show is a stop on their We Also Have Eras Tour and is sure to bring it back to their best songs, past present and possibly even future. If you miss them this weekend they’ll be back in New England this July to play at Newport Folk Fest.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Monday and Tuesday, April 1st-2nd with Chappell Roan

As part of her GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage in Boston on April 1st and 2nd. Like many others, I am truly “obsessed” with Rodrigo and her amazing songwriting. At only 21, the singer has created two incredible albums that feature incredible vocal range and proficiency in multiple genres. Through rock and roll anthems and emotional ballads, Rodrigo brilliantly represents the perspective of a modern teenage girl experiencing heartbreak, insecurity, and rage. Those at TD Garden for these shows are in for a “teenage dream.”

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

8:30pm, Tuesday, April 2nd with Sam Burton

Alice Phoebe Lou’s virtuosic skill is enhanced by the gleam of her bewitching aura. Floating and swaying around in the crowd, one can’t help but feel like they’re watching a show on Mars when Lou illuminates the stage. Coming out of Germany, Lou brings an idiosyncratic, though delightfully charming flavor to her North American tour. Her music resembles the haze of a lost recording and her voice whistles golden-laced melodies that bring the majestic instrumentals to life. Alice Phoebe Lou will take off her tour at Cambridge’s treasured venue, the Sinclair, on April 2nd. Lou is an artist who continues to lure ears with her captivating essence. See her in April and you’ll be blissfully hypnotized into her melodious beacon.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Tuesday, April 2nd with senses and Cloe Wilder

Charlotte Sands began 2024 by releasing her debut album can we start over? in January. Just a few months later, on April 2nd she’ll be bringing this album to Boston’s own Paradise Rock Club. Charlotte Sands, who grew up near Boston, has been releasing music since 2018, but even in such a short amount of time, she has rightfully earned her a spot as a blue-haired pop-punk icon. With songs like “spite,” “Want You Like That” and “Tantrum,” Sands has been giving the world everything they never knew they needed.

If you have an interest in an upbeat show where you can jump around, or where you can sing along to some painfully honest songs, don’t hesitate to put your night in the hands of Charlotte Sands. Even if you’re not able to attend, at the very least, don’t let this artist stay in your “blindspot.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

7:00pm, Wednesday, April 3rd with TEKE::TEKE

If enrapturing genre fusions are up your alley, this upcoming show is one you won’t want to miss. Local “prog funk” act Trophy Husband (not to be confused with Wicked Local Wednesday alum Trophy Wife) and Montreal-based Japanese psychedelic-rock group TEKE::TEKE will take the stage at Berklee’s Red Room on Wednesday night. For Trophy Husband, it will be a homecoming of sorts as they play on the same college campus they met at in 2021. The group’s latest single “Scenes From A Waffle House” is an all-instrumental, shred-heavy track bound to knock your socks off. You’ll surely be able to enjoy older favorites like “Jury Duty,” too. While it may seem they take inspiration from the mundanities of life, Trophy Husband’s stage presence will be anything but boring, from their bright horn melodies to their witty overtones.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Thursday, April 4th

The indie pop group AJR is coming to Boston with a “Bang!” The band of three brothers, who are originally from New York, rose to fame in 2013 with one of their hit songs titled “I’m Ready.” The real question is, are YOU ready for a high energy show featuring an interesting and fun blend of the dubstep, pop, and electric genres? It’s a great time to just say “here we go,” hop on the T, and make your way into the show. AJR's performance is a great opportunity to have some family fun at TD Garden and enjoy some upbeat music.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Friday, April 5th 2024 with Certainly So

With the recent release of their fifth studio album Part Time Believer, The Strumbellas are ready to brighten up The Sinclair’s stage. The award-winning band is known for its vibrant and expressive compositions and deep-felt lyricism. You may know them from when their song “Spirits” rose in popularity on TikTok back in 2020. The band first gained international attention with that same single in 2016 placing them at the top of the Billboard Alternative Charts and winning them a JUNO award for “single of the year.” Join the Strumbellas at The Sinclair and get ready to get your “spirits” lifted with a performance you will not want to miss out on!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer