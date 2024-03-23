Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 22-29

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

THE LAST DINNER PARTY @ ROYALE

8:00pm, Sunday, March 24th with Miss Grit

Hot off of their recent BRIT win for Rising Star, The Last Dinner Party is going to get Boston singing and dancing at the Royale. The band is fully made up of female and non-binary musicians who have quickly gained critical and mass acclaim for their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy. Their hit song “Nothing Matters” is a roaring track that blends rock and baroque sounds that will for sure get stuck in your head and on your playlists. With an unmatched stage presence and discography of bombastic songs, The Last Dinner Party’s show is an opportunity not to be missed!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

ARLO PARKS @ ROYALE

7:00pm, Thursday, March 28th with Chloe George

In honor of her second studio album’s release, Arlo Parks is back on tour. In this album, the singer navigates life during her 20s, highlighting its challenges as well as its perks. The album was recorded sporadically between 18 months and Parks herself has categorized it as “far more collaborative” than past records. The result is a deeply personal piece that, once combined with Parks’ soothing voice, one can’t help but be mesmerized by. Therefore, if you’re in for a good cry, this is the show for you!

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

GROUPLOVE @ ROADRUNNER

8:00pm,Friday, March 29th

Following some well-received albums of the 2020s, Grouplove hits the main stage and parades their new music in a dynamic jamboree that’ll excite longtime listeners. A tight-knit collection of five musicians, Grouplove continues to create upbeat indie hits that mirror the camaraderie of their band. Popular earworms such as “Tongue Tied”, “Ways to Go”, and from Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, “Back in the 90’s”, will surely inflict a communal, jubilant energy that’ll surge through every venue on their tour. Smiles cease to fade when Grouplove is on stage, spreading the love with their infectious ebullience. Catch Grouplove front and center at Roadrunner this March!

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

FLIPTURN @ HOUSE OF BLUES, BOSTON

Friday, March 29th with Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

Hailing from Fernandina Beach, Florida, the alternative indie rock band Flipturn is bringing a bit of warmth to the cold Boston night on Friday, March 29th at the House Of Blues. The members of Flipturn have been playing together since 2015, and their sound has stayed memorable and fun over the progression of their EP “Citrona” to their first studio album, “Shadowglow.” Since the album's release in 2022, the songs have only grown in popularity and still have a crisp spring feel that can get anyone excited for the summer. If you love a high energy concert and music that gets your foot tapping and hips shaking, make sure not to miss getting to experience Flipturn live!

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

ELIZA MCLAMB @ THE SINCLAIR

Friday, March 29th with Mini Trees

On Friday, March 29th, Eliza McLamb will be taking the stage at The Sinclair. Finding fame in early 2022 after amassing a following on TikTok, McLamb is journeying on her first headlining tour. Her recently released debut album, Going Through It, varies in styles from the upbeat indie “Modern Woman”, to lowkey, anti-love ballads like “Mythologize Me”. As a longtime fan of McLamb, her music isn’t the only reason to see her live: she’s known for her dry witted humor as seen on her podcast Binchtopia. The Anything You Want Tour is also supported by Mini Trees, also known as Los-Angeles based artist Alexis Vega Koch.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer