Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 18-25

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00 pm, Friday, August 18th with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Eve

On October 31st, 2008, Gov’t Mule performed a lengthy set of Pink Floyd covers at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. This Halloween show featured some of the most iconic Pink Floyd songs, including “Wish You Were Here,” “The Great Gig in the Sky,” and “Time.” Then, in 2014, the band released the live recordings from the concert—the album was cleverly named Dark Side of the Mule.

Now, Gov’t Mule is back on tour bringing the best of Pink Floyd to Boston at the Leader Bank Pavilion on August 18th. Whether you’re a Pink Floyd fan, Gov’t Mule enthusiast, or just fascinated with 70s rock, this is the perfect concert for you!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:30 pm, Sunday August 20th with Pau Figueres

Folk musician Haley Reardon discovered her love of music at a very young age. After spending her childhood in Massachusetts (just north of Boston), Reardon decided to pursue her passion and spent years working on music in Nashville. To celebrate the release of her new EP, Reardon is coming back to New England with her collaborator Pau Figueres.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

5:30 pm, Monday, August 21st

Fresh off the release of their new single “Perhaps,” Guns N’ Roses is coming to Boston’s Fenway Park! Join the legendary rock band for an unforgettable night of gritty guitars, classic tunes, and good vibes.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 22nd with Annika Bennett

Here at the station, we have been loving Time Will Wait For No One, the brand new album from Local Natives, so we were super excited to discover that the band is playing at House of Blues on August 22nd! The LA-based group are masters of the indie rock sound—creating melodic blends of acoustic and electric guitars, layered with pitch-perfect vocals. Plus, new songs like “NYE” are perfect for concert-goers who want to dance!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Thursday, August 24th

Mariana de Miguel is best known as Girl Ultra, the effervescent R&B singer whose rich voice and groovy guitar skills have delighted audiences around the world. Having been born in Mexico, the musician performs in both Spanish and English, all the while, seamlessly mixing a variety of musical genres including house, R&B, and indie pop.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:30 pm, Thursday, August 24th, and Saturday, August 26th

Living legend Bruce Springsteen is the type of musician who needs no introduction—his decades-long career and extensive discography, consisting of over 20 studio albums, speak for themselves. If you have ever dreamed of seeing “The Boss” perform live, this is your chance, because Bruce coming back to New England, and we couldn’t be happier!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00 pm, Friday, August 25th with Tanukichan

Both Alvvays and Alex G have been making major waves in the music world for years. The two acts continually surpass the traditional indie rock genre with their unique lyrics and musical compositions, and we are so honored to be presenting their show at Leader Bank Pavilion!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator