Uncommon Concert Calendar: June 28-July 5

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8pm, Friday, 6/28

On Friday, June 28th, singer Elle King, best known for her song “Exes and Ohs,” will take the stage at the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset. The Nashville artist’s powerful, raspy voice shines in her music that incorporates elements of blues, pop, and rock. Spending the night singing and dancing along to King’s performance will be sure to “Make You Smile.”

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

7pm, Friday and Saturday, June 28-29th

This weekend, singer-songwriter Tessa Violet will be gracing the Red Room at Cafe 939. A social media personality turned musician, Tessa Violet rose to indie-pop acclaim with her song “Crush,” released in 2018. However, this concert series is going back a bit further in her career. Take a trip back in time as she revisits her first album Mostly Trapped, Mostly Troubled in a special celebration for its tenth anniversary this Saturday and Sunday.

As the Red Room has a capacity of 200, the shows will be an unquestionably special and intimate experience for anyone who chooses to go. Tessa Violet is known for her attention to detail in her live performances and her deep care for her audiences. It would be a “Dream” to attend this concert!

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

All Day Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30th

Boston Art & Music Soul Festival, BAMS Fest for short, is taking over Franklin Park’s Playstead Field this weekend with one of their most exciting lineups to boot. From local artists like Lisa Bello and Berklee professor Albino Mbie to internationally-acclaimed talent like producer Bryan-Michael Cox, BAMS Fest is centering Black arts and culture at every level. This year’s headliners include BJ the Chicago Kid —whose neo soul style singing has earned him collaborations with rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak — and Grammy award-nominated female rapper Rapsody. These acts are only bound to get bigger; they don’t call BAMS Fest a “pipeline to Boston Calling” for nothing.

Can’t make it this weekend but still have interest in the vibrant music scene the festival draws in? WERS and ERS+ is your place— stay tuned for more exclusive coverage to come!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8pm, Friday, 6/28

This post-punk band is coming all the way across the pond for a one night only show right here in Boston! Dry Cleaning is known for their use of spoken word lyrics and their unconventional sound. They are promoting their most recent album, Stumpwork, which won last year’s Grammy award for Best Recording Package. The band explores a new world in Stumpwork, trying out new sounds and approaches. Their hard work paid off, making for a fantastic album that will sound even better live! Catch them at Paradise Rock Club this friday!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

7pm, Sunday, June 30th

The Temptations are coming to town! It’s not every day you get the chance to see a group as iconic as this one perform live. The band will be playing all of your favorite oldies, and I’m sure you’ll be on “Cloud Nine” the entire time! Join them ar Plymouth Memorial Hall this Sunday for the performance of a lifetime!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

8pm, Wednesday, July 3rd

English reggae pop band UB40 is coming to Boston this Wednesday! Come hear fan favorites such as “Red Red Wine” and “(I can’t help) falling in love with you”! Celebrating their newest album, UB45, along with their 45 year anniversary, the band is touring all around the world, and luckily for us, stopping at The Wilbur! This show will be a rockin’ good time, and you surely won’t want to miss it!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator