Uncommon Concert Calendar June 21-28

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7pm, Sunday, June 23rd with Hello Mary

Head on out to the House of Blues on Sunday night and let you worries wash away as Silversun Pickups deliver a night of exciting live music. I mean, pick-me-up is practically in their name… The Pickups were all over the radio in the late 2000s when their song “Lazy Eye” took off. But if you’ve lost sight of what the band has been up to since then, allow me to fill you in: While songwriting during the pandemic, vocalist and guitarist Brian Aubert thought he was writing a musical more than new material for the band. But what he wrote — “dream shanties, gentler vocals, horror-inspired sounds” — instead formed the basis of the next Silversun Pickups album, Physical Thrills. The evolution, shows off “a little bit of everything and no f**ks to give [attitude],” wrote Pitchfork. If that doesn’t sound like a fun recipe for a live show then I don’t know what does!

8pm, Tuesday, June 25th with Courtney Marie Andrews

Six time Grammy award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will bring his storytelling-style singing and southern grit to Roadrunner on Tuesday night. The artist, who grew up in Alabama, was once a staple of alternative-country group Drive-by-Truckers. He decided to pursue a solo career in 2007 and has kept himself booked and busy since. Most recently, he made his biggest acting debut to date, playing a murder victim in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Isbell’s career is only reaching greater heights, making it an exciting time to see him live!

8:30pm, Wednesday, June 26th with runo plum

Calling all nature-lovers, fans of Phoebe Bridgers, and frequent criers — Searows might just be the singer-songwriter for you. The indie-folk artist from Portland, Oregon breathes the beauty of the Pacific Northwest landscape into his songwriting. Coupled with the introspection of someone who constantly searches for a sense of greater purpose, what results is pleasant-sounding, but weighty. For a glimpse into his songwriting: “But there’s holiness in finding, I was something else before. And I held my head in water, like I wasn’t scared to drown.” Searows takes the stage at the Sinclair in Cambridge this Wednesday night to share songs from his End of the World EP, singles and more. Just don’t forget to pack the tissues!

8pm, Thursday, June 27th with Alexander and Convinced Friends

Grunge-tinged guitars and lyrics full of fiery, feminist rage are some of the ingredients that helped Providence and Boston-based band Lady Pills strike success on their hit song “Eat Them.” Their discography is filled with similarly earnest gems just waiting to be discovered. Lucky for you, they’re taking their songs on tour! Catch Ella Boissonnault and her backing band at Faces Brewing Co. in Malden. The uniquely intimate concert space plus angsty tunes will leave you riled up and begging for more!

8pm, Friday, June 28th with Nelly

Janet Jackson is an artist who needs little introduction. The youngest of ten children in the Jackson family, she put up a fight not to be overshadowed growing up on the stage in family supergroup the Jackson 5. And in 1982, she metamorphosed into a bold and dynamic solo performer. Whether singing about personally resonant social issues or intimacy and sensuality, her ability to bare herself authentically has helped cement her icon status and broken barriers. Jackson is performing at TD Garden on Friday night, and you should jump on the opportunity to see her— after all, “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone!”

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator