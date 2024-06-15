Uncommon Concert Calendar June 14-21

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

3pm-9pm, Monday, June 17th

This Monday WERS is presenting our fifth 617 Day! WERS has teamed up with the Mayor’s office of arts and culture to celebrate all things Boston. Join us at City Hall Plaza for a day full of live music, local artists and lots of fun! There will be live performances from Superpink, The Folk Collective, Miranda Rae, Chris Walton, and Carrissa Johnson & The Cure Alls. These artists are incredibly talented and sure to deliver a rockin good time.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

7:30pm, Tuesday, June 18th

You might know him best from his starring role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, but multifaceted talent Ben Platt will be taking the stage at the Boch Center on Tuesday night to perform something even more straight from his heart. Touring in support of his latest album Honeymind, the actor turned-acoustic singer-songwriter BenPlatt will deliver a memorable set.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Thursday, June 20th

Shake that “Summertime Sadness” away because modern indie great Lana Del Rey is hitting the stage at Fenway Park for a historic show! In this one-night-only event, Del Rey will be performing her very first stadium show in her decades-long career. She has amassed a strong fanbase and reputation for her sultry, dark takes on the female identity and Americana in her music. This show is sure to be a standout not only in her career but also in greater Boston concert history–don’t miss out!

5:30pm. Friday, June 21st with Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain

The day after Lana Del Rey fans don their flower crowns at Fenway Park, a different demographic will come strolling through the iconic baseball stadium in search of live music. Hootie and the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain are drawing in a sold-out crowd on Friday night and are sure to deliver a performance that is full of nostalgia, humor and good old fashioned rock and roll.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:45pm, Friday and Saturday, June 21st-22nd

Indie pop artist and former Berklee student Lizzy McAlpine is coming to MGM Music Hall this Friday. Promoting her newest album, Older, Lizzy McAlpine is back and better than ever. This tour is stripped down and intimate, promising great vibes and even better music. Her setlist is packed with songs new and old, guaranteeing a hidden gem for everyone. If her impressive discography isn’t convincing enough, take my word for it; this is a show you don’t want to miss!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator