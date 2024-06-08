Uncommon Concert Calendar: June 7-14

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

12pm - 6pm, Saturday, June 8th

The parade route isn’t the only pride festivity to have on your checklist Saturday. From 12pm to 6pm, head to the Boston Common to catch rising gay pop star Jordy and multi talented Black, trans pop artist and activist Mila Jam headline Boston Pride for the People’s festival. Pop isn’t the only thing the festival lineup has to offer: Puerto Rican singer and composer Taίna Asili, punk rock band QWAM and others will take the stage. There’s also an age 21 and up block party at City Hall plaza 2pm to 8pm if that’s more your jam… DJs Zoilarosa and Sarge will bring the beats and have you dancing. But the entertainment doesn’t stop there; there will be a pole dancer and aerial artist Olivia Moon; a heels dance group; two drag performers; and more.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Monday, June 10th with Samia

Looking for something to do to ring in the summertime? Coming to Boston this upcoming Monday is New Jersey’s finest band, Bleachers. They’re back after playing Boston Calling in 2023! Touring for their self-titled recent release, Bleachers, the band is going to set MGM Music Hall at Fenway on fire with the support of Samia. The band that brought great hits like “Rollercoaster” and featured on Lana Del Ray’s “Margaret” is always a treat to see live. Make some “Tiny Moves” into big moves and get your ticket to see them at their very best!

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

7pm, Wednesday, June 12th with Paper Lady

Ready for some Brit alternative rock? Up and coming band English Teacher is going to bring their unique flare to The Middle East’s Sonia Live in Cambridge on Wednesday. Their debut album This Could Be Texas released in April of this year to critical acclaim for their shoegaze and post punk-inspired sound. English Teacher is unapologetically loud and noisy—guaranteeing a headbanging show. Don’t miss out on what could be the next biggest band in indie!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

6pm, Thursday, June 13th with Maura Weaver and Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties

Boston-formed “bummer pop” band Future Teens have spent most of the past two years on tour dates across the country, meaning when they have their homecoming show this Thursday it’s going to be extra special (I mean, just look at how excited they got last time they performed in Boston, in January — Boston was referenced a total of seven times on stage). They also just released a new single in the latter half of May — their first new material since their 2022 sophomore album Self Help. As their songs so often do, the new track “Mourning Time” tugs at the heartstrings in a way where it feels like the band is sitting in your corner and saying “we see you.” Vocalist Daniel Radin writes about the anger stage of grieving a loss in a way that is candidly relatable.

Catch the new track and others — some punchier in sound, some not, but all punchy in emotional weight — at the Paradise Thursday night.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8pm, Friday, June 14th with Orleans Avenue and Big Boi

Outdoor concert season is upon us, and if you haven’t visited the Leader Bank Pavilion yet, Trombone Shorty’s show will be the perfect night to give the venue a try. Picture this: Harborside city views; warm, summer night air; and New Orleans-inspired music. Luckily, you don’t have to picture it; you can experience it! Trombone Shorty is touring his 2022 album Lifted, and he’s making a stop in Boston. Dedicated to his late mother, the record shows off his continued refusal to be placed in one box, traversing rock, jazz and funk, all while exploring themes of grief, inspiration and familial roots. The record features guitar playing from Gary Clark Jr., and vocals from Lauren Daigle, and of course his own signature trombone-playing. Daigle is coming along on tour with Trombone Shorty, and the combination will be absolutely infectious to hear live.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator