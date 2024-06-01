Uncommon Concert Calendar May 31-June 7

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

1:00-5:00pm, Saturday, June 1st

Dorchfest, the city of Dorchester’s take on the community-centered concert series “Porchfest” is coming soon to a neighbor’s door near you… or at least a few. The series of concerts, performed on porches of homeowners all around the city, will take place this Saturday.

A must-see: at 1pm, catch the Femmes on Minot Street. The group, who proudly label themselves an LGBTQ+ inclusive band, are perfect for kicking off pride month! They are sure to bring the energy as they cover songs only by women and nonbinary individuals. Other acts like singer-songwriter Jessica Woodlee, blues and jazz-infused rock band Slapback and Malian instrumentalist Sidy Maiga will ensure Saturday’s vibrancy, rain or shine!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

6:30pm, Sunday, June 2nd with Rowan Drake

Become a “renegade” from your daily routine, and spend a night where music is your escape, when you see X Ambassadors Sunday, June 2nd…

Fans of AWOLNATION, Imagine Dragons and Caamp will enjoy hearing songs from X Ambassadors’ latest album Townie, which came out in early April, 2024. A standout single, “Your Town,” features a rough acoustic sound that only escalates in passion, the vocals from Sam Harris filled with conviction. The track feels like the thesis of the album, the chorus singing, “Don’t forget about your town, don’t forget about where you came from.” And several lines later, “And when you’re up on that stage, at the top of your game, don’t forget who taught you to play.” “Your Town” is an ode to carrying your roots with you with pride.

The Ithaca, New York-formed band is also known for a more pop-infused sound— they bring the drama and a strong rhythm to tracks like “Unsteady” which comes off of their debut full-length album VHS, released in 2015. Their show at the Paradise will be a treat, whether you’ve kept up with the band, haven’t heard much from them since 2015, or haven’t heard of them at all.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Tuesday, June 4th with Noelle Rene

It’s murder on the dancefloor! Your favorite British pop-star is making her way across the pond for just eight stops in North America and lucky for us, she’s coming to Boston! Sophie Ellis-Bextor is playing the Royale this Tuesday and will be playing songs new and old. Since the use of her song in the movie Saltburn, Ellis-Bextor has gained a whole new generation of fans. “Murder on the Dancefloor” has re-entered charts in the US and the UK over 20 years after its 2001 release. While there won’t be any murder at the Royale, it’s still going to be a killer show!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Thursday, June 6th with the Baker Thomas Band

Samantha Farrell was one of a handful of performers that delivered a captivating performance in our studio for last year’s 617 Day— a celebration of local talent. Farrell came with Will Dailey, a staple of Boston’s music scene not only for his steady stream of talented solo releases, but also because of his having a hand in several local artist’s own creative endeavors. On 617 Day, he explained that his label, Wheelkick Records, serves more as “emotional support” and encouragement to “get the best art out of ourselves as we can,” as opposed to meeting numerical quotas. Samantha Farrell is one of the artists he champions this strong artistry out of, and it clearly pays off.

Farrell’s performance of an original song called “Too Scared to Fly” is chilling, with Farrell’s high, sweet-sounding vocals also containing something a bit darker and more mysterious, adding layers to the track’s meaning. The acoustic guitar work, supplemented by Dailey, is also stunning, jumping from the higher frets back down the neck of the guitar to those that are deeper-sounding.

Farrell has been working on finishing her fourth full-length album since the pandemic. Lucky for those itching for its release, the Lizard Lounge will be graced by Samantha Farrell’s presence this Thursday, and songs new and old are bound to be played.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Friday, June 7th

Chances are, four-time Grammy award-winning blues guitar virtuoso Gary Clark Jr. has collaborated with a favorite artist of yours. Over the past two decades, he has worked with Sheryl Crow, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few. With the latter — the legendary Mr. Wonder — Clark Jr. released “What About the Children” just this past March, a song where old-school meets new-school to create something with heart and instant appeal.

Gary Clark Jr.’s talent and refined bluesy, rock and soul-infused sound was cultivated in Austin, Texas, where he was born and raised. He picked up the guitar at the age of twelve, and after a prominent music promoter saw him perform at a club in his teens, a community of artists in the city he was connected with took him under their wing. Rolling Stone named Gary Clark Jr. “Best Young Gun” in its April 2011 “Best of Rock” issue, and his sound has only aged like a fine wine. Jump at the chance to see him live this coming Friday at MGM Music Hall at Fenway!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator