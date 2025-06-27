Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Khruangbin @ Suffolk Downs – Friday, June 27 with John Carroll Kirby

A great combination of soul, jazz, and indie music is coming to Boston in the form of Khruangbin! The trio, comprising a bassist/vocalist, guitarist, and drummer, is known for their ethereal instrumentals in all their songs. On tracks such as “White Gloves” and “People Everywhere (Still Alive),” you lose yourself in the dreamy bass lines and guitar riffs, paired with the gentle tapping of the drums. They are stopping in Boston on Friday on their A La Sala tour to celebrate their album release from last year.



Also performing with the group is John Carroll Kirby, a jazz musician/producer who just last year produced the soundtrack for the movie, The Luckiest Man In America. If you are looking for a peaceful way to decompress this weekend, then this concert is for you!

FKA Twigs @ The Roadrunner – Friday, June 27 with Koreless

FKA Twig is coming to stun the Roadrunner on Friday! The innovative artist is currently touring her fourth studio album, EUSEXUA, following its release in January. FKA Twigs’ music is best described as both hypnotic and energetic. She has a blend on all of her albums, mixing in slower-paced songs as well as hyper ones. Also performing will be producer/DJ Koreless. The Welsh-born artist produced “Drums of Death,” a song off of EUSEXUA, so it is no surprise that he will accompany her. Aside from his previous work with FKA Twigs, much of Koreless’ music incorporates synths and uses repetition to create a myriad of sounds. This show is guaranteed to be energetic and mosh-pit worthy, so be sure to check it out!

Murder By Death @ Paradise Rock Club – Friday, June 27 with Laura Jane Grace

If you are looking for an orchestral rock experience, then look no further than the Murder By Death show at Paradise Rock Club! This band takes elements from country, folk, and a slower version of rock music to elevate the genre to a new level. Their songs vary from slow, brooding tracks like “Go to the Light” and slightly faster tracks such as “Comin’ Home.” Just a few weeks ago, the band released their latest album, Egg & Dart, so expect some new music to be played as well! Performing with them will be Laura Jane Grace, a singer-songwriter who makes more classic rock music when compared to Murder By Death. Be sure to check this concert out!

Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ The Roadrunner – Saturday, June 28 with Marisa Anderson

One of my favorite bands of all time, and one of the most influential chamber/repetition rock bands of all time, Godspeed You! Black Emperor is going to bring down the Roadrunner on Saturday! All of their songs are dreamy and consist of multiple different chord changes. They have been active since the 90s and currently have eight albums out right now. Their newest album, “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”, released just last year and, like most of their albums, is incredibly entrancing. Performing with them is Marisa Anderson, who, much like Godspeed You! Black Emperor makes music that features no real lyrics. Her melodic guitar chords are the focal point of her music, and they are deserving. This show is going to be a musical experience, and one that you are not going to want to miss out on.

Preoccupations @ Middle East – Sunday, June 29

One of post-punk’s lesser-known bands, Preoccupations, is coming to the Middle East this upcoming Sunday! Preoccupations takes inspiration from the great bands of the past like The Smiths and Joy Division. Also, in their music, there is a hint of the Arctic Monkeys. To me, the most important part of their music is the bass lines and the guitar riffs. They allow you to let go of everything and get lost in the music. They are currently touring their new album, III at ease, which was released in May, so be ready for some new music as well as some of their older songs! This show will be an amazing experience and one that promises to be amazing.