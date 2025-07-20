Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Pixies @ MGM Music Hall- Friday, July 18 with Momma

One of Boston’s very own are coming back this weekend! Pixies, one of the biggest and most popular bands pf all time is playing at MGM Music Hall! If somehow you do not know this band, then you might know them from some movies. “Here Comes Your Man” was featured in 500 Days of Summer and “Where is My Mind” in Fight Club. Outside of theatrical appearances, Pixies have continued to grow over the years and have cemented themselves as one of the most important rock bands of all time!

Also with Pixies is Momma, a band that you might have seen on our blog for their song “Ohio All the Time.” Momma is an amazing up and coming indie rock group, that have the potential to be just as popular in the future as Pixies! This is going to be an amazing concert featuring both the past and future of rock!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail @ Roadrunner- Friday, July 18

Dinosaur Jr. has been making music as long as I have been alive, and they consistently put out amazing albums despite how long they’ve been on the scene. One of the best parts about Dinosaur Jr. is that they are from Massachusetts, so we have to show them some love! With each decade, Dinosaur Jr. manages to reinvent itself with their music. Whether it be from the traditional rock scene in the 80s to the grunge scene in the 90s and more modern rock in the 2000s, Dinosaur Jr. have been there for it all.

Snail Mail is going to be performing with Dinosaur Jr. and is an opener that you will not want to be late for. While she may be young, she is immensely talented. Her debut album was released in 2018 when she was just 17! This is going to be a really fun concert and one to watch out for!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Whirr @ Royale – Friday, July 18

If you love shoegaze, then this is the concert for you this weekend! Whirr is a shoegaze band from California that, since 2010, has established itself as an integral part of the shoegaze community. Their music features all of the conventions of the genres. There are mind-numbing guitar riffs, entrancing basslines, and hypnotic vocals on all of their songs. This is a concert that is going to be fun from start to finish, so be sure to be there!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Men I Trust @ Roadrunner- Saturday, July 19 with strongboi

Men I Trust is in Boston for the first of two times this year! 2025 has been a massive year for this band. They have released two albums, Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus, and they are currently on a tour across North America! This band is known for their soft songs and relaxing vibe that they create. They have a good mix of stunning guitar riffs combined with soft, husky vocals that create an atmosphere of relaxation in all of their songs.

With Men I Trust is a strongboi, a band that, like Men I Trust, has a calming feel to them. They have amazing guitar riffs and basslines and are show to make you feel at peace if you go to this concert. Be sure to check this one out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Gracie Abrams and Djo @ TD Garden- Wednesday, July 23

Gracie Abrams, right now, is one of the biggest artists in the world, and along with Djo will be playing TD Garden this Wednesday! Abrams has been on an impressive run for a while now. Her album The Secret of Us, which was released last year, quickly became one of the most-streamed albums of 2024. “That’s So True,” a song off the album, surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming Abrams ‘most-streamed song to date. Her music blends folk, pop, and country music in a way that has seldom been seen before.

The other artist headlining this concert is Massachusetts’ own Djo! Outside of his acting career, Joe Keery, also known as Djo, has become an immensely popular artist. His music his this transcending feel to it, with every song acting as some kind of release from daily life. This is going to be a massive concert for both the artists and the city of Boston, and one that you do not want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator