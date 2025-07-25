Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Ocean Alley @ House of Blues – Friday, July 25

Psychedelic rock and jazz sounds like an interesting mix, and that is exactly why Ocean Alley is so good! The Australian band blends jazz basslines and other jazz tropes into their music to enhance its psychedelic sound and form a kind of new blues. Over the past couple of years, they have exploded due to the popularity of their song, “Confidence,” off of their sophomore album. This show promises to be full of funk and soul, as well as being a psychedelic trip through music. It is one that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

late night drive home @ Brighton Music Hall – Sunday, July 27 with ALEXSUCKS

If I had to describe late night drive home’s music in a few words, I would say that it is perfect for what their name suggests: late night drives home. Their music has this unique ability to engulf you in their sound. It completely absorbs you into this sort of static that makes you feel a part of the song. You can see this on their most popular song, “Stress Relief.” This El Paso, Texas-based shoegaze/indie-pop band manages to turn their songs into liminal spaces that allow you to reflect for a while. On tour with late night drive home is ALEXSUCKS, another band that blurs the line between shoegaze and indie music. Their guitar riffs, like late night drive home’s are something meant to get lost in. Be sure to check this show out if you get the chance!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Goo Goo Dolls @ Leader Bank Pavilion – Tuesday, July 29 with Dashboard Confessional

The Goo Goo Dolls are probably a band that needs no introduction. They have been one of the most popular bands since the release of their song, “Iris,” in 1998, which has remained one of the most popular songs of all time. Their music is painstakingly real and full of emotion, which has given them the ability to stand the test of time to this day. Performing with The Goo Goo Dolls is Dashboard Confessional, another iconic emo group from the early 2000s. Their songs also lay themselves bare for the listener. It makes us feel their pain and love which elevates the music to another level. This night is going to be a big one for late 80s and early 90s babies, and one that you have to check out if you have the chance!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

TV On The Radio @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, July 30

TV On The Radio is a band that, despite having released their first album over 20 years ago, has managed to reinvent itself on every single one of their albums. This band does not have one distinct sound, but rather multiple that make them multi-faceted. With TV On The Radio, you never know what to truly expect. You could get indie-pop, or you could get more synth-based music, with TV On The Radio, it is a coin toss. Given the unexpected nature of their music, this is a concert that will be full of surprises and one worth going to!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Linkin Park @ TD Garden – Thursday, July 31

This week in Boston seems to be all about classic 2000s emo music. Another legendary band of that period, Linkin Park, will be playing at TD Garden this week! Linkin Park is a band that has recently had to reinvent itself with the lead vocals of Emily Armstrong after the passing of their former lead singer, Chester Bennington. Linkin Park is known for songs such as “Numb” and “In The End.” More recently, one of their songs featuring their new lead, “Emptiness Machine” off of their newest album, From Zero, has exploded in popularity. This new version of Linkin Park might not be the old one, but it still carries the same passion and love for their music that they had with Bennington. This is a legendary concert that you will never forget!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Cymande @ Paradise Rock Club – Thursday, July 31

Genre blending/bending is something that many people attempt, but few succeed at doing. Cymande, a UK-based rock band, does it perfectly. They mix traditional African instrumentation with rock and American soul music, which gives them a unique sound. Their music almost sounds like a subgenre of American blues music, which makes it even more interesting to listen to. On top of the musical composition of their songs, their vocals and lyrics are silky smooth. Not only will this be an amazing rock concert, but it will also be an amazing night for African music. This is a concert for everyone, and one that anyone would enjoy going to!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator