Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Sarah and the Sundays @ Roadrunner- Friday, July 11 with Rebounder

Following the release of their newest album, Like A Damn Dog, Sarah and the Sundays are bringing their newest project to the Roadrunner and Boston! The band, based out of Austin, Texas, released their debut single “Ghost Town” in 2017 and have been recording ever since. Their music is very reminiscent of most indie bands, with their music having rawness to it that encapsulates so much emotion. There is so much to love about this band, because you can find something you like in all of their songs. Some of their standout tracks include, “The Cue” off of their newest album, “Moving On,” and “Ruby Fields.” Be sure to check out this show, because this is a band that is bound for stardom.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Carrellee @ Middle East- Tuesday, July 15

Another artist that we want to highlight this week is Carrellee! If you like synth pop then this show is going to be one that you are not gonna want to miss. Carrellee is another artist that was among those that first started in 2017. One of her most defining features in her music is the softness of her voice over her trippy instrumentals. Earlier this year, she released her self-titled fourth album. Much like all of her previous work, it features a heavy use of tempo changes and multiple layers of her vocals. This is set to be an interesting concert, so make sure to get tickets as soon as you can!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Tripping Daisy and Jumprope @ Brighton Music Hall – Wednesday, July 16

Tripping Daisy is proving that older bands still have a place in modern music! Despite having initially come out in the 90s, Tripping Daisy’s sound still lives up to today’s. They are currently on their first tour in North America for the first time in 26 years. They are touring their most popular and successful album, I Am An Elastic Firecracker. Their music features heavy riffs and some more psychedelic elements as well. This show will be somewhat a blast from the past, so be sure to get tickets!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Winyah @ The Rockwell – Wednesday, July 16

Summer is the season of the indie bands, and Winyah is no different! Winyah is a band based out of South Carolina that over the past year has exploded in popularity. Earlier this year they released their debut album, Lot To Learn, and another version of the title-track off that album was released just a few weeks ago. Their sound is very much a mix between conventional indie rock and country rock. Their songs all have this upbeat feel to them with brighter guitar riffs and vocals. This is an upcoming band that seems to be going nowhere anytime soon!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Lumineers @ Fenway Park – Thursday, July 17-18

After their latest release, Automatic, in February of 2025, The Lumineers are on the road again. This summer the band released Automatic (Deluxe Edition) that features four acoustic versions of some of the tracks, such as “Same Old Song” and “So Long.” The band has been widely loved and cherished since their first releases in the early 2010s — Some classics are “Ho Hey” and “Cleopatra.”

The Lumineers are a fun blend of folk music and rock, resulting in poetic lyrics and guitar-driven tracks. Albums like The Lumineers and III are perfect summer road trip soundtracks, and in person The Lumineers have a talent for creating emotional and moving performances. This show is going to be 100% worth your time, and I can almost guarantee that you’re going to leave with some beautiful memories.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Horse Jumper of Love @ Brattle Theatre – Thursday, July 17

This one hits close to home for us, because Horse Jumper of Love got their start right here in Boston in 2013! This shoegaze-esque band is one that has been featured on a number of projects over the years. Whether it be their own albums like their self-titled album or So Divine, or with other artists, Horse Jumper of Love have slowly been building a name for themselves. Their music is slow and dreamy and incredibly relaxing. If you are looking for a way to unwind after a long week, then this will be the show for you!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator