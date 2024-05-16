617 Day: Our Fifth Year Celebrating All Things Local Will Be the Biggest Yet

617 Day, Discover WERS :: 05.16.2024
A blue and green banner that reads 617 Day and promotes WERS' local music all day and free concert on City Hall Plaza June 17.
Graphics by Riley Vecchione

JOIN WERS & THE CITY OF BOSTON IN CELEBRATING ALL THINGS LOCAL ON 617 DAY

This year, WERS marks a milestone of 75 years serving the Boston community. From backtracking our listeners’ vibrant and diverse lives to featuring local talent, we owe everything we do to the city we broadcast out of. 

That’s why we’re excited to bring the community together for our fifth annual 617 Day, a celebration of Boston’s three-digit area code, the people that call it home and the music that has come out of it.

On Monday, June 17th (get it, 6-1-7?), you’re invited to our biggest 617 Day celebration yet! 88.9 WERS is teaming up with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture to deliver an entire day of local music programming on air, and an unforgettable in-person event.

Continue reading to find out how you can participate in this year’s festivities, and be sure to check back here for updates such as our lineup of iconic Boston artists, set times and more!

 

EXHILARATING LIVE PERFORMANCES FROM LOCAL TALENT

Come out to Boston’s City Hall Plaza on the 17th for an afternoon and evening of free music, as well as a chance to sample local food and culture. No tickets required in advance, and all ages are welcome! Lineup and set times to be announced.

Can’t make it in-person? Not to worry— when you tune in to 88.9, you'll get a full day of local music.

 

EVEN MORE ALL-DAY FUN, ON-AIR!

WERS has played songs from a lot of incredible Boston musicians across our 75 years of broadcasting, but 617 Day is our one time a year where every minute of programming is dedicated to shining a light on local talent. 

Using the form below, tell us which local artists we don’t want to miss as we curate our all-local playlist for the 17th.

LOOK BACK ON PAST 617 DAY CELEBRATIONS

 

Photos by Aleiagh Hynds

Pictures from our sold out 617 Day concert at Brighton Music Hall in 2022! Read a review of the show here.

Cliff Notez kicks off our slate of incredible live sets from local artists at last year's 617 day. Full concert on our Youtube channel here featuring artists like chrysalis, Will Dailey, Samantha Farrel, Positively Dave and more (something for everybody to enjoy!).

