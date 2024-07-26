Uncommon Concert Calendar: July 27-Aug 2

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

FAYE WEBSTER @ THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS

Saturday, July 27 @ 7:00pm

A musical alchemist, Faye Webster is a unique artist in her own category. She’s known for her love of a “first take”, often writing a song on the fly then heading with her band to the studio the next day to record. This creates a type of sound with its own aha-moment before it has a chance to fade. You’ll hear and feel that in her performances that are predominantly heartfelt, sincere, and aching. She’s performing Saturday July 27 at the Stage at Suffolk Downs.

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

Sunday, July 28 at 8:00pm with flipturn

Indie hitmakers Two Door Cinema Club are back to bring more good times to Boston! This Irish band has been producing infectious, poppy music since the late ‘00s. Best known for tracks like “What You Know” and “Sun,” the Two Door Cinema Club’s latest album was released in 2022 with their newest singles “Sure Enough” and “Happy Customers” being released in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The band put on a rockin’ show back in February at Roadrunner, and is sure to bring that energy to the beautiful Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday night!

-Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

REGINA SPEKTOR @ MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

Wednesday, July 31 @ 8:00PM

That’s right – clever wordsmith Regina Spektor will be enchanting MGM music hall with her peculiar-pop favorites, old and new. You may know her songs such as “Us”, “Fidelity”, and “Samson”. Her lilting, iconic vocals will accompany her trademark lush piano tunes during a select few solo shows in the States. And how lucky we are as Bostonians to have her pay us a visit. She’s charming, talented, and achingly poignant. We hope you check her out on Wednesday July 31.

JUSTICE @ MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

Friday, August 2 at 8:00pm with Braxe + Falcon

Don’t miss this special electro-house show this Friday at MGM Music Hall as Justice makes their return to Boston for the first time since 2012! This duo is known for their iconic sound that mixes electronic, rock, and disco that weaved its way through the “indie sleaze” scene in the late ‘00s and early ‘10s. Hits like “D.A.N.C.E” and “Genesis,” along with new track “Neverender” featuring Tame Impala, show off Justice’s innate ability to make infectious dance music. As the subject of not one, but two films that highlight Justice’s ornate stage lighting and live mixing, this show shouldn’t be missed for those looking to boogie the night away!

-Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

BLACK PUMAS @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

Friday, August 2nd @ 7:30PM with Lamont Landers

On the prowl to a Leader Bank Pavilion near you, Black Pumas will be in town Friday August 2nd. Having cut their teeth on the streets of Santa Monica, this dynamic duo has come a long way from their busking days. Psychedelic soul awaits you in what’s slated to be an unforgettable show accompanied by standout visuals. Crowned by the Grammy’s in 2019 as Best New Artist, and most recently lauded by Rolling Stone, Black Pumas will surely shake up your Friday night.