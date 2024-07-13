Uncommon Concert Calendar: July 12-19

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8pm, Friday, July 12th

June may be over, but queer artists like Boston’s own The Femmes bring pride and energy year-round. Head to the Crystal Ballroom for their “Pride In July” show on Friday night. The all women and nonbinary band have great taste in covers, and are sure to give the people what they want… At recent pride performances, they’ve covered “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan, “Karma” by Jojo Siwa, and more. If you weren’t in town for any Pride Month events, or if you’re looking for more queer-centered spaces and events, this is the show for you!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8pm, Saturday, July 13th

Many have sat at a piano and poured their heart into song the way that Ben Folds has, time and time again. Influential as a songwriter, musician, collaborator and spanner of genres, Folds is bound to put on a phenomenal show at Plymouth Memorial Hall this Sunday. Whether he’s performing with some of the world’s greatest orchestras or solo, he brings a sense of conviction that few can match.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7pm, Sunday, July 14th with Daryl Hall and Charlie Sexton

Multihyphenate Elvis Costello is coming to Boston this weekend for a performance at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Costello has co-written over 15 songs with fellow Liverpool, England-raised musician Paul McCartney. More recently, Costello has been at work creating music for the stage. The theatrical adaptation of the novel A Face In The Crowd by Budd Schulberg includes songs Costello composed. Leave your worries at home and let Costello bring the drama when he takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Wednesday, July 17th with TOLEDO

Seeing the Greeting Committee on Wednesday night at Cambridge’s Sinclair will be “hands down the best thing” you do all week. The underrated indie outlet from Kansas spans from upbeat, dancey tunes like “Hands Down” and “Pull It Together” from their debut album to sweeter, softer tracks like “Elise.” The group are currently touring their just-released album Everyone’s Gone And I Think I’m the Cause. Though more moody and subdued (both in sound and lyrics), the album still has an element of uptempo experimentation that fans of Bombay Bicycle Club and Hippo Campus will enjoy!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

6:30pm, Thursday and Friday, July 18-19th with James Bay

New England-native and beloved honorary Bostonian Noah Kahan will return to the city on Thursday, July 18th, and Friday, July 19th for a full weekend at Fenway Park. It is his grand return to the ballpark after the Red Sox themed a night around him in April.

Kahan has quickly become an overnight sensation with his third studio album, Stick Season. Even if you’re just a casual fan of Noah Kahan, you’d know that Boston is a special place to the singer based on mentions of the city in songs like “Mess," or references to Boston’s history (“Paul Revere”).

If you’re lucky enough to attend, take the opportunity; Noah Kahan puts on a great show. Though the show is officially sold out according to his website, Kahan is also live-streaming both of his performances throughout the weekend. Both shows will be equally as fun and a great way to kick off your weekend.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

8:30pm, Friday, July 19th

Grab a seat at MGM Music Hall at Fenway this Friday for an ‘Evening with Pretenders!’ This legendary band has been rocking the airways since the late ‘70s and is best known for hits like “Back on the Chain Gang” (1982) and “I’ll Stand by You” (1994). Led by Chrissie Hynde, this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group have cemented their soft punk and new wave style in greater music history. Their newest album Relentless is slated for release this September. Boston is one of the first nights on Pretenders’ four-month-long US and European tour, so make sure not to miss out!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer