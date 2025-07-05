Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Cat Empire @ The Sinclair- Tuesday, July 8

If you are willing to give something a little bit different a shot, then The Cat Empire show is for you! This Australian band has been releasing music since the early 2000s, and they show no signs of stopping. Most of their songs have a surfer rock sound to it, akin to a band like Sublime. They also blend sounds from other cultures, with there being mariachi motifs along with their traditional surfer sound. Earlier this year, they released their most recent album, Bird In Paradise, which has amazing tracks on it like “Blood on the Stage” and “Devil.” This concert will be a really interesting one, and one that you will not want to miss out on.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Tyler, the Creator @ The Sinclair- Tuesday, July 8 with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

Tyler, the Creator, is one of the biggest hip-hop artists on the planet today, and lucky for us, he is coming to Boston! Tyler has made a name for himself by always being authentic. Whether it be the clothes that he wears or the lyrics in his songs, Tyler has always been an open book. His most recent album, Chromakopia, is full of energetic but deeply personal songs. With Tyler are Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Yachty, like Tyler, is himself on every track. He also has the same goofy personality. The other artists with them are Paris Texas, a hip-hop duo that formed in the 2010s. Their music is high energy, and their rhyme scheme is almost second to none. On this tour, Tyler has brought his best to every single date, so this will be a concert that you do not want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Max Fry @ Sonia – Tuesday, July 8

Max Fry is bringing the heat to Boston! The “zombie” singer from Orlando, FL, will be visiting Cambridge on a Tuesday night, and as of last Friday, he has lots of new music to share. His second album, far from perfect, is an experimental indie rock album and is far from typical in the best way. Each track reveals Fry’s skillful production chops and introduces new elements to the indie and alt-pop spaces. His music has a grunge-y feel, and is very danceable/headbangable if those things appeal to you. If his show is anything like his music, it’ll be something like you’ve never seen before. If you’re looking for a show to be “obsessed” with, look no further.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Kevian Kraemer @ Middle East- Tuesday, July 8

Kevian Kraemer is fresh off the release of his Jersey or Mars EP, but contrary to the EPs title, he will be coming to Boston next Tuesday. If this New Jersey-born artist doesn’t already have your “Attention,” I personally feel that any fan of Ruel or ROLE MODEL will appreciate Kraemer’s sound. His discography is full of songs that are instantly addictive, possessing an energy that isn’t easy to capture in the capacity that he does. Oh yeah, and he’s only nineteen years old! This multi-instrumentalist isn’t an artist you wanna let fall into your “Rearview,” so “Don’t You Dare” miss this show!

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Lifeguard @ Lost Film- Tuesday, July 8

Lifeguard is truly unique — This Chicago based trio makes the garage band aesthetic and sound into their own special style full of noisy guitar solos and chanted lyrics. Lifeguard just released their first full album, Ripped and Torn, on June 6, 2025, featuring twelve songs that are each their own loud and exciting jam session. Some highlights are “It Will Get Worse” and “Ripped + Torn.” The band consists of Asher Case, Isaac Lowenstein and Kai Slater, who have been the product of the DIY youth scene in Chicago. They have also released several singles and EPs since 2020. If you’re looking for young musicians who are doing something different and awesome, this concert is the place to be.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

