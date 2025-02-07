Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 7-13

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Hippo Campus @ MGM Music Hall - Friday, February 7

Are you on the “Fences” about what to do this Friday? Well lucky for you, Hippo Campus is bringing their “Golden” energy to MGM Music Hall! You “Honestly” don’t want to miss this live performance of a lifetime, packed with indie rock vibes and electric energy that’ll have you up and dancing from the first chord all the way to the encore. And let’s be real, would you rather “Think It Over” or jam out with a crowd that “Understand”? Grab your tickets now! You won’t “Forget It.”

- Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Rubblebucket @ Big night Live - Friday, February 7

Brooklyn indie dance pop band Rubblebucket is headed to Big Night Live this Friday, touring their new album “The Year of the Banana”. We’re big fans of this band here at WERS, so much so that we’re hosting them for a chat before their show! Their concert is sure to be a good time, with their fun songs paired with infectious live energy. Be among the first people to hear their just-released single “Anyone But You” at their show this Friday!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Geordie Greep @ Brighton Music Hall - Friday, February 7

If you are looking for a concert to go to this Friday, then Geordie Greep will be at Brighton Music Hall. His music is incredibly fast paced. Every single moment of every song feels like a rush of adrenaline is pouring into your veins. His unique, performative voice also adds to every song, making it feel almost like a complete story is being told rather than just words put to a beat. Greep just released his debut album, The New Sound, last October. This is going to be a concert that you are not going to want to miss!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Beeef @ The Rockwell - Saturday, February 8 with Clifford and Hey, I’m Outside

Allston band Beeef is rocking the Rockwell this Saturday evening. Accompanied by the likes of Clifford and Hey, I'm Outside, Beeef is putting on a show that is bustling with Boston talent. Trek out to Somerville early, grab a bite to eat, and get ready for a great night of local hits. You can dress up or not, but it may be in good taste to put on a "Nice Clean Shirt."

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Tim Heidecker @ The Royale - Monday, February 10

Boston, brace yourself. Tim Heidecker is coming to town on Monday, and if you miss it, you’ll live to regret it. The Royale is hosting the one-of-a-kind performer, where there will be a unique mix of sharp-witted satire, great humor, and genuinely amazing tunes. Whether you are a long time fan of his or just love great storytelling through music, this is a show worth seeing. Come for the laughs, stay for the music, and leave wondering how Tim Heidecker just became one of your favorite artists.

- Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Toro y Moi and Panda Bear @ Roadrunner - Wednesday, February 12 with Nourished by Time

Toro y Moi and Panda Bear have a solidified status in electronic and rock music, so there's really nothing to lose by getting tickets to this show today! On Wednesday February 12, these two eclectic artists mash with one of the most exciting newcomers to the alternative scene: Nourished by Time. After stepping into his truest sound on 2024's Catching Chickens EP, Nourished by Time is an act I've been meaning to see live. And now's the chance!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator