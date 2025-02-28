Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 28-March 6

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Borderlines and Cape Crush @ O’Brien’s - Friday, February 28

If you miss the high energy emo revival bands of the 2000s, then this concert will be one for you! Friday, Borderlines and Cape Crush are going to rock out at O’Brien’s! Borderlines is a fast paced band based out of Maine. They play with so much energy on every track, with electrifying guitar riffs and drums that are played harder than I have ever heard before. Borderlines also just released their new EP “Repair Kit,” earlier this month. Also with Borderlines on Friday is Cape Crush. Cape Crush is from our own backyard in North Shore, Massachusetts. Cape Crush has a much more indie feel to their music, with unconventional vocals that sound amazing when paired with their brilliance on guitar, bass, and drums. They also just released a collaborative EP titled, “Good Dogs Wear Capes,” earlier this year. This concert is at O’Brien’s, which is a very intimate venue and lets you get as close to the bands as you want, so be sure to check it out!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Skinny Lister @ The Middle East - Saturday, March 1

Who better to see in Boston than a punky, acoustic UK act? Skinny Lister is bringing the fiery bliss of their lyrics to The Middle East this Saturday. The Middle East provides the perfect atmosphere to feel the raw energy of the act’s unique vocals. Skinny Lister’s most recent single “Set Us Straight” is also one of the band’s most danceable. With a consistent sound for over a decade, Skinny Lister won’t disappoint. So, hoot, holler, and shout to the catchy tunes this Saturday night at the Middle East in Cambridge!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Lime Cordiale @ The Royale - Saturday, March 1 with The Orphan The Poet

Lime Cordiale has done it all. From collaborating with Idris Elba to making some of the dreamiest alternative rock of the past decade, Lime Cordiale is the act to see. On Saturday, March 1, you have a chance! Catch the band at The Royale with another coincidentally dirty blonde duo: The Orphan The Poet. If any ticket deserves to be on a “Pedestal” this week, its this one. Don’t miss out — get tickets today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

kei @ Sofar Sounds - Saturday, March 1

Local Boston rapper kei is setting a high bar at Sofar this weekend. The Dorchester artist’s energy is unmatched by few in her league, and she’s out to prove it in her hometown. The bouncy kicks catchy refrains of kei’s recent single are perfect shout on a Saturday night. Her recent single and collaboration with Clark D both have wandering flows that will be stuck in your head for days. Take a listen, and venture over to Sofar Sounds this Saturday.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Cinema Stare @ The Rockwell - Wednesday, March 5 with 5ever, Hummus Vacuum, and Dear Maryanne

Cinema Stare is back! This time, the Boston band is accompanied by 5ever, Hummus Vacuum, and Dear Maryanne. Hummus Vacuum is a power-pop inspired band with unique lyricism and classic emo vocals. If their song “Steal From Corporations” doesn’t demonstrate the Columbus band’s dedication to their quirky style, I don’t know what will. Though Cinema Stare is New Haven based, Dear Maryanne and 5ever are both wonderful local acts that are worth showing up for. Dear Maryanne’s recent album and Nothing Bad Happened is one of the best emo releases I’ve heard in a while and breathes life into the Boston scene. With four acts carrying significant momentum, there’s never been a better time to get on the wave. All you’ve got to do is make your way to the Rockwell!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Everclear @ The Cabot - Thursday, March 6

This one is for the 90’s alternative fans: Everclear, arguably best known for their album “So Much For The Afterglow,” is coming to the beautiful Cabot Theatre to play an awesome set list. Everclear offers the best of 90’s rock, carrying a consistent sound up through their 2015 album “Black Is The New Black.” If you’re around your early-mid twenties, chances are pretty high that your dad was into Everclear— Maybe it’s time for an evening with your dad (and awesome music!)

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer