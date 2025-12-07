Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 5 – 11

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Teethe @ Brighton Music Hall – Sunday, December 7 with Villagerrr

With dreamy vocals and relaxing guitar riffs, Teethe are a band that represent the softer side of the modern shoegaze genre. The band didn’t start releasing music until the turn of the decade in 2020. Since then, they have matured and refined their sound to come across as effortless brilliance. Also performing is Villagerrr. They combine a form of shoegaze with Midwest emo that I have not heard with any other band. The combination of these two bands is sure to be amazing and going to be a show that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

They are Gutting a Body of Water @ Center for Arts at the Armory – Tuesday, December 9

In the modern music world, shoegaze is completely inescapable, and there are few bands that are better than They are Gutting a Body of Water. The Pennsylvania-based band has stopped in Boston a lot over the past few years, and each show has been incredible. Their sound meshes together in a way that makes each chord seem to last minutes on end. This is a show to let go and relax at, so don’t miss out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Heavy Heavy @ Brighton Music Hall – Wednesday, December 10

The Heavy Heavy has been dropping heavy hitters since they came into the alternative scene in 2019, and their most recent album, One of A Kind, is no exception. You may recall hearing hits like “Happiness” or “Feel” here on ‘ers, but trust me, and the album’s companion album, Live, when we tell you that the best way to hear them is live! Their music blends funk, soul, and rock into an alternative mix of You can catch the English group at Brighton Music Hall this Wednesday, for a great time, and even better music.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Samara Joy @ Boston Symphony Hall – Wednesday, December 10

Samara Joy has a style that few can replicate. Her silky smooth voice and flawlessly executed jazz play leaves nothing to be desired for in her songs. Luckily, the jazz singer is gracing Boston with her presence this upcoming Wednesday. I know that for me, as the holidays get closer and the work load grows, a quiet, gentle night with music like this is exactly what I need. This is a concert that you are not gonna want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator