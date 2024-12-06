Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 6-12

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Indigo Girls @ Chevalier Theatre – Friday December 6

The girls are back in town! This Friday, see the Indigo Girls take the stage at Chevalier Theatre in a show that is sure to impress. Even if you’re not “fine” you’ll be “Closer to Fine” after seeing them live. You can even bring a friend (that’s the “Power of Two”). Don’t miss the classic band in Medford, Massachusetts on December 6.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Daniel Noah Miller @ Warehouse Xi – Saturday December 7 with Syd

Daniel Noah MIller’s voice is going to resonate beautifully at Warehouse Xi in Somerville. On December 7, take the opportunity to see him perform with none other than Syd! The powerful duo is sure to impress, especially after Miller’s 2024 album Disintegration. The debut album from Miller is anything but “Typical,” and it demonstrates his raw take on indie sounds. Catch a performance of new tunes like “Lola” this Monday.

Joyce Manor @ The Royale – Monday December 9 with Algernon Cadwallader

Emo lovers rejoice! Joyce Manor is making their way to the Royale and they are in good company. On December9 they take the stage with Algernon Cadwallader. As “Some Kind of Cadwallader” plays through their nearly two decades in the scene, this will be a show for the ages. Even if you don’t have a “Heart Tattoo,” you can come in and rock out. Let your hair flow and head bang as two great bands take the stage this Monday.

Hot Tuna @ Wilbur Theatre – Wednesday December 11

Don’t get the “Hesitation Blues,” get your tickets today! Hot Tuna is on fire, and they are coming to the Wilbur Theatre off of a string of great live albums. If you need any confirmation, check out those albums online; they sound outstanding. Originally begun as an offspring of Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna has proven the lasting impact of their sound. Decades later, the songs still hold up, and they just “Keep on Truckin’.” Wednesday, December 11, catch Hot Tuna on their hot streak at the Wilbur Theatre!

Wednesday @ Center for Arts at the Armory – Thursday December 12 with Cryogeyser

Wednesday on a Thursday? There’s nothing better! Karly Hartzman and the gang take the stage in a split show with the Cryogeyser, who is ready to let you into their “Fortress.” Two fresh and innovative bands in the alternative scene are playing at a wonderfully intimate venue. The lyrics from “Chosen to Deserve” are going to hit even harder at the Armory in Somerville, so save the date!

