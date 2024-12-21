Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 20-26

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

BONES @ Mémoire - Saturday December 21

The unique voice of the California rapper BONES will be heard at Mémoire this Saturday. Make the weekend one to remember with energetic hits by BONES. From the fiery flows at work, to the dark, heavy beats on the speaker, this show will be one to remember. Get your tickets now and save a spot at the unique venue! Mémoire is an eclectic venue near the harbor that is perfect for late-night weekend adventures. Go see BONES there on December 21st!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Oldsoul @ Warehouse Xi - Saturday December 21 with On Regret and Cinema Stare

There’s an end of the year alternative party at Warehouse Xi! The good news: you’re invited! Emo is the sound of the night, as Oldsoul takes the stage with local crooners On Regret. Cinema Stare’s fuzzy pop punk is on the ticket too, making this a holiday celebration! It’s a big night for local bands, so go show support for some groups that make Boston music great. Warehouse Xi is going to be rocking and rolling on Saturday night. Will you be there?

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Stock Goblin @ Sonia - Saturday December 21 with Double Vizion and Charing Cross

You don’t need to wait to check your stocking for a Stock Goblin show: they are coming to Sonia on the 21st! Sharing the stage with Double Vizion and Charing Cross, the Amherst band is sure to impress with their impassioned vocals and danceable riffs. Sonia has great drinks and a wonderful atmosphere, making it a great destination for weekend plans. As three groovy bands take the stage this Saturday, make sure to be there!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Slackers @ Sinclair Music Hall - Sunday December 22

Don’t slack off! Get tickets to see The Slackers today. The Slackers are a true New York ska gem, and they will sound great at Sinclair Music Hall. Get ready for those throwback 90s basslines that never grow old. Horns and bouncing rhythms are what you need to let loose over break. The Slackers are still an active and integral ska band with impressive new singles released just this year. See what all the hype is about at Sinclair Music Hall this Sunday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie @ The Grand (Boston) - Thursday December 26

Holiday season? No, it’s Hoodie SZN! Boston, get ready for the connoisseur who cooks on Bronx beats, none other than A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. A Boogie is making his way to The Grand for a post-Christmas concert that will bring some heat to the cold Boston winter. Don’t feel that you’re “Better Off Alone”? Bring a friend! Destress during the holiday with A Boogie on Thursday, December 26th.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator