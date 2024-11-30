Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 29-December 5

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Interpol @ Roadrunner - Sunday December 01

The rock legends are here. Despite decades of solid output, Interpol has refused to slow down. 2022’s The Other Side of Make-Believe showed that the band is still experimenting with their style and doing so with flair. With the 20th anniversary release of Antics, the new tour is one that any classic fans won’t want to miss. Whether the material is new or old, everyone will enjoy a great concert from Interpol this Sunday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Gillian Welch @ Wilbur Theatre - Sunday December 01 with David Rawlings

Listening to Gillian Welch? I can’t help myself! The Wilbur Theatre has a wonderful double ticket this Sunday as both David Rawlings and Gillian Welch take the stage. Two songwriting legends are sure to wow the audience (as they have for years), so it’s a great night guaranteed. The duo’s recent creative output has been cohesive together, making for a uniquely moving concert experience. Make your way to the Wilbur on Sunday for a “Soul Journey” to the “Woodlands,” and feel free to bring “A Friend of a Friend.”

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Pærish @ Brighton Music Hall - Monday December 02 with covey and Alex Vile

I can already feel the pop-punk angst. And you know what, I love it! Pærish is taking the Brighton Music Hall by storm this Monday. The band is joined by none other than Alex Vile, who have been carving a great sound after their start in Tacoma, Washington. Pærish, onthe other hand, is making waves all the way from France, and Boston is lucky to have them! So travel down to Brighton Music Hall for good drinks and fresh pop-punk this Monday night.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

girli @ The Sinclair - Tuesday December 03 with Rachel Bochner

Have you ever wanted someone to be “More Than a Friend?” Have you found yourself thinking, “I Really F**Ked It Up?” Do you just like the color pink? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, girli is the artist for you, and great news; she’ll be at the Sinclair on the 3rd! Amelia Toomey, AKA girli, is a 26-year-old artist from London who has been releasing music for almost a decade, and all of her songs have a relatable and often energetic pulse to them. Make sure to grab a ticket to her show if you want to dance and sing along to sapphic pop at its very best. girli’s discography—especially with the addition of songs off her new album Matriarchy—is sure to have you “Out of Breath” by the time you leave the concert.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Chelsea Wolfe @ Center for Arts at the Armory - Wednesday December 04

Chelsea Wolfe is hitting the intimate Somerville venue Center for Arts at the Armory this Wednesday for what is sure to be a brilliant show! Wolfe has a niche and dedicated fanbase, but there is still time to be early to her innovative sound. The recent album She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She demonstrates Wolfe at her best, so expectations are high for her upcoming shows. Do not miss out on the concert this Wednesday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Joe P @ Brighton Music Hall - Thursday December 05

You don’t have to be in the Garden State to rock out to Joe P’s new album Garden State Vampire! That’s because Joe P is coming to Boston, and he is going to rock a bustling Brighton Music Hall. This Thursday, Joe P is going to play the hot material from his second-ever album, and the night is only missing one thing: you. Be there on December fifth for a great show!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator