UnCommon Concert Calendar: August 5-9

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

GREEN DAY @ FENWAY PARK

5:00pm, Wednesday August 7 with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Another classic rock band playing an epic summer show at Fenway Park, Green Day is coming to town! This show has an impressive line up with three impressive openers. Jam out with your favorite hits from The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, and fall in love with songs from The Linda Lindas, an all female rock band from Los Angeles.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

TATE MCRAE @ MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

8:00pm, Friday August 9th with Presley Reiger

Canadian singer songwriter Tate Mcrae is playing MGM Music Hall at Fenway this Friday! Mcrae, who was the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance? at only 13 has made a name for herself in the music industry. She recently released her Sophomore album, Think Later, and has been touring across Europe, Asia, North America and Oceania. If you’re lucky enough to catch her in Boston this Friday, you’re in for a treat!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

THE BEACH BOYS @ SOUTH SHORE MUSIC CIRCUS

7:30pm, Friday August 9

It’s not summer without The Beach Boys and luckily for us, they’re stopping by the cape! South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset has been a summer staple for 60 years, and this year The Beach Boys will get to join the long list of musicians that have played the Cape Cod Melody Tent. Join them this Friday as they play songs old and new, all with the classic Beach Boys sound that you know and love!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator