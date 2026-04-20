Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 17 – 23

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Snail Mail @ Big Night Live – Friday, April 17

This show is going to have so many awesome sounds, you won’t know what to do with yourself. Following the release of her album Ricochet, Snail Mail is taking North America with her indie rock voice, exploring themes of time with her charming voice. Accompanying her are Thee Sharp Pins, hailing from Chicago–I’d go to any show to see these guys play. Not only that, but the 90s shoegaze band Swirlies will be taking the stage as well. Together, this trio of bands is bound to put on a fantastic show. You should come! I know I’ll be there.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Field Medic and Euphoria Again @ Brighton Music Hall – Friday, April 17

If you are ready for a folksy, mellow, melancholy moment, then Field Medic and Euphoria Again at Brighton Music Hall is the place to be! Kevin Sullivan of Field Medic will take the stage on Friday. Euphoria Again is another genre-bending band that mixes Lo-Fi, country, bedroom pop, and shoegaze, making them one of the most interesting up-and-coming bands. Just last year, Field Medic performed at Emerson’s Spring Showcase, a concert put on by Emerson’s student-run radio station, WECB. He crushed a beautiful acoustic set and is definitely not one to miss!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Krooked Kings @ Sinclair – Friday, April 17

An alternative indie band from Salt Lake City, Krooked Kings is currently on their In Another Life tour, supporting their album that dropped on March 27. One of my favorite songs is “Lying Through Their Teeth” and should definitely be added to your spring playlists. They’re performing at The Sinclair in Cambridge, a venue I love for its small, intimate feel and consistently great energy. The show is Friday, April 17, with doors opening at 7:00pm. Make sure to grab your tickets!

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Florence + The Machine @ TD Garden – Sunday, April 19 with SOFIA ISELLA

“The Dog Days Are Over” for Florence + The Machine fans, as the indie band takes Boston this weekend. In 2025, the band released their sixth full-length album, “Everybody Scream,” a brilliantly executed record full of vividly descriptive lyrics and raw emotion. Vocalist Florence Welch leads the band with her ethereal, vibrato-riddled vocals, which ring powerfully on ballads like “Drink Deep” and “Sympathy Magic.” Get tickets to Florence and the Machine for your chance to see “One of the Greats.”

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer