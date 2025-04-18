Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 18-24

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Bright Eyes @ House of Blues - Friday, April 18 with Cursive

If you haven’t heard anything by Bright Eyes, you’re missing out. And, now you have a chance to hear them live. The Nebraska based band is coming to the House of Blues with their unique folk-rock sound, and gracing the city of Boston with Conor Oberst’s incredible voice. Bright Eyes weaves an acoustic sound with beautiful lyrics, making for poetic songs that have been known to pull tears from the eyes of listeners. This band is so talented and is 1000% worth an evening out. Their latest album, Five Dice, All Threes stays true to their signature sound. Joining them on this tour is fellow Nebraska based band, Cursive.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Mount Eerie @ Sinclair Music Hall - Friday, April 18

Mount Eerie just keeps getting better. While worse cult stars fade out after a famous first couple of albums, Mount Eerie’s newest project proves that singer-songwriter Phil Everum’s dedication to embracing environmental writing will stand the test of time. Winds, fish, and grasses flush over the newest one hour and twenty minute project. The LP, Night Palace, is a cozy blanket of sound that will sound great live at the Sinclair. If you need any convincing, just listen to songs like “I Walk” or “November Rain” and picture hearing the impassioned delivery live. Everum, who also worked under the alias The Microphones, is a gift that keeps on giving for any listener who wants dedication to lead the arts. See him live at Sinclair this Friday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Lucy Dacus @ MGM Music Hall - April 20-21 with Katie Gavin and Jasmine.4.t

We all wish the feeling of being at a Lucy Dacus show could last forever. Every song off of Dacus’ new album Forever Is A Feeling hits the bullseye…especially “Bullseye,” a hit song off of the new album featuring Hozier. The singer-songwriter isn’t alone, however: Katie Gavin and Jasmine.4.t are along for the ride! As the lead singer of MUNA, Katie Gavin needs no introduction — her 2024 solo debut What A Relief demonstrated her range as an artist. Jasmine.4.t also recently dropped their debut project, which has garnered mass attention for its fresh take on colorful alternative rock. Overall, this two-night treat isn’t one to miss! With three great artists rocking the MGM, be sure to make your way to a show…or two!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Orla Gartland @ The Royale - Thursday, April 22 with FIGHTMASTER

Irish rockstar Orla Gartland is taking on Boston this Thursday, April 22 with FIGHTMASTER! And guess what…togther, they may just bring a “Little Chaos”! After the 2024 album Everybody Needs a Hero garnered tons of listeners, fans were left wondering, “What Now?” So, Gartland dropped her recent single “What Now?” The tune builds on sounds and themes from the 2024 release, which is welcome fan service. FIGHTMASTER joins the ticket with an expansive indie sound that occasionally dips into a folky twang. Their 2024 EP Bloodshed Baby knocked it out of the park, especially the powerful single like “Tsunami.” Don't miss Orla Gartland or FIGHTMASTER this Thursday at The Royale!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Role Model @ MGM Music Hall - Wednesday, April 23

If you love borderline country/folk music that also blurs the line with pop music, then this most recent version of Role Model is for you. Following the singer's breakup with longtime partner in 2023, Role Model released his second studio album, Kansas Anymore in 2024 all about never truly getting over her. This newest iteration of Role Model wears his heart on his sleeve. He used his heartbreak to make some of the most beautiful songs that I have ever heard about love. Role Model uses the traditional country music trope of the yearning cowboy to make his songs gut-wrenching. If you are in need of closure to a previous relationship, or need to get rid of some emotional baggage, or you just want to hear an amazing fusion of country, folk, and pop, then make sure to get tickets to see Role Model at MGM Music Hall!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer