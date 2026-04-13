Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 10 – 16

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lily Allen @ Orpheum Theatre – Saturday, April 11

Everybody “Smile” because Lily Allen is heading to Boston! Following the release of her 2025 album “West End Girl,” the British pop star embarked on a North American tour. Fans can expect a unique experience at this show, as Allen will play the album in its entirety. While the singer is known for her blunt lyrics, “West End Girl” took her personal storytelling to a whole new level. The record takes listeners on an intimate journey of coping with a failed romantic relationship, which is sure to make for a powerfully emotional live performance.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Bob Moses and CANNONS @ Roadrunner – Monday, April 13

Bob Moses and Cannons is sure to be one of the best electronic-pop shows coming to Boston this spring! The Canadian duo, Bob Moses, is an electro-indie act with synths straight from a dark, moody club. And Cannons is a trio from Los Angeles, which delivers mellow and atmospheric pop that is sure to put you in the best mood. Both draw from electronic, disco, indie, and dreamwave and they have the most unique sound. You are not going to want to miss this dreamy double-header!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Camping In Alaska @ Sonia – Tuesday, April 14 with The Dead Butterflies and Awnthay

Midwest emo makes a Bay State comeback this week as Camping in Alaska takes the Sonia stage. Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, the band consistently delivers catchy songs that juxtapose growling vocals with mellow guitar riffs. Fans of Modern Baseball, Michael Cera Palin, and American Football will be sure to love their music. Hear songs like “c U in Da Ballpit” and “Justin Farmer” as the group hits Cambridge on April 14.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

The Growlers @ Royale – Thursday, April 16

If you’re into laid-back surf vibes with a slightly darker twist, The Growlers are worth a listen. The Orange County group has been making alternative surf-rock since 2006, mixing gritty, reverb-heavy guitars with catchy lyrics that stick with you. A couple personal favorites, “Dope on a Rope” and “Black Memories,” really show off their unique sound. See them live at the Royale on Thursday, April 16. Doors at 7:00 p.m., show at 8:00 p.m.

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

The Kingston Trio @ Spire Center for Performing Arts – Thursday, April 16

Few groups capture the spirit of American folk quite like the The Kingston Trio, whose warm harmonies and storytelling helped spark the folk revival of the late ’50s and ’60s. This one is personal to me: my dad still talks about them as one of his first musical loves (his very first vinyl was a Kingston Trio record), and he’s the reason my own music taste is rooted in folk-rock. Though the original members have passed, today’s lineup including Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward, keeps that legacy alive with close ties to the original group and the same timeless sound. Catch them in Plymouth on Thursday, April 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:00 p.m.

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer