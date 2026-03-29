Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 27 – April 2

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

mxmtoon @ Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center – Friday, March 27 with Sixth Station Trio

One of the most fascinating sounds in bedroom pop has to be mxmtoon. Her music is dreamy and catchy and almost impossible not to love. I remember when I first heard her music back in 2022, and thinking that this was something that I had never experienced before. All of her music is appropriate for almost any occasion. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Zara Larsson @ House of Blues – Saturday, March 28 with Amelia Moore

One of the most popular artists on the planet is Zara Larsson. Some of her music even has its own TikTok dance to go along with it. Her music is one of the best examples of the new generation of pop music, which will define mainstream media for years to come. Her songs are upbeat, with deeply relatable lyrics that anyone can enjoy. I don’t know how much longer she’ll be at venues smaller than a stadium, so be sure to check this show out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Lady Gaga @ TD Garden – Sunday, March 29

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga had one of the best live Grammy performances that I have ever seen. However, this is not what even comes close to defining Lady Gaga. If I tried to talk about her, I would only be doing her a disservice. Her music has been some of the best for the better part of two decades. Gaga has redefined what it means to be a pop star and to be someone who makes their own trends. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Wednesday @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, April 1 with Gouge Away

You have the chance to see Wednesday on a Wednesday! No, this is not a joke! One of the best indie acts in the world at the moment is Wednesday. Following their newest album, Bleeds, the group’s name has skyrocketed. Their country-based sound, along with the rippling vocals of lead singer Karly Hartzman. Along with studio support from original member, now solo star, MJ Lenderman, Wednesday has taken over the scene. This is one of those concerts that in five to ten years you are going to want to say that you were at. Don’t miss out on your chance to see Wednesday!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator