Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 3 – 9

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Water From Your Eyes and Hayley Williams @ Citizens House of Blues – Friday, April 3 – Annie

No need to feel “Glum” because Hayley Williams is headed to Boston! Following the release of her incredible album “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party” last year, Williams has hit the road for her first solo headline tour.

The Paramore frontwoman is best known for her powerful belt and wide vocal range. Throughout her career, Williams has proven her ability to conquer every genre. From rockers like “Misery Business” to melancholy ballads like “Kill Me” and even a collaboration with Taylor Swift, it’s safe to say there’s nothing Williams can’t do.

As a vocalist myself, Williams continuously inspires me with her incredible technique, dynamic performances, and willingness to stand up for what she believes in. “Parachute” your way to House of Blues for what is sure to be a remarkable display of musicianship.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

The Neighbourhood @ TD Garden – Wednesday, April 8 – Lindsay

The Neighbourhood, the alternative rock band from Newbury Park, California (shout out the 805!), is bringing their signature black-and-white aesthetic and melancholic-pop sound to Boston. Emerging in the early 2010s, the group quickly set themselves apart by blending indie rock with elements of R&B and atmospheric pop to create a distinctly moody, polished style. Their breakout single “Sweater Weather” became a defining track of the decade, while songs like “Daddy Issues” further cemented their reputation for crafting emotionally resonant, somewhat emo anthems. As part of THE WOURLD TOUR, announced in November 2025 and spanning 66 dates, The Neighbourhood will take the stage at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 8. The Boston stop marks one of the tour’s major East Coast performances, so grab tickets while you can!

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, and Weakened Friends @ House of Blues – Wednesday, April 8 –

One of the most important bands in my high school life was The Wonder Years. Their emo/hard rock sound felt like the release of so many different emotions all at once. The rush of driving down the highway, hearing about how everyone else was growing up faster than you, resonated heavily with me. Their sound has always been that way. They have this nostalgic feeling to their music, where you can envision yourself in the song. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Circle Jerks, Gorilla Biscuits, and Murphy’s Law @ Paradise Rock Club – Thursday, April 9 – Fenton

Punk never really left, so it would be a stretch to say that it is back. But punk is back! This music is something that is always pertinent and energetic. The loud, frantic nature of each of these bands is one of the things that I love most about them all. These concerts feel like one big exhale. They are emotional releases. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator