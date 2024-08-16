Uncommon Concert Calendar: 8/17-8/23

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Washed Out @ Paradise Rock Club- Saturday August 17

Singer, Songwriter and Producer Washed Out is coming all the way from Atlanta, Georgia to play Boston’s own Paradise Rock Club this Saturday! Known as the “godfather of chillwave” Washed out has been defining the genre since 2011. His most recent album Notes From a Quiet Life was released this past May, and delivered some great songs. If you love live music and super cool production, this show is the place to be!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Melissa Ethridge @ Leader Bank Pavillion- Saturday August 17 with Indigo Girls

Country lovers rejoice! Country rock sweetheart Melissa Ethridge is gracing the stage at the Leader Bank Pavillion with Indigo Girls this Saturday. Her classic country hits combined with the Indigo Girls’ folk rock duo is bound to make for an incredible show. Great live music on the heart of the Boston Harbor, I mean what more can you ask for?

Joshua Bassett @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Saturday August 17 with Thomas Day

Pop singer and former Disney Channel star Joshua Bassett is coming to town! Headlining MGM Music Hall at Fenway, he will be joined by Thomas Day, and up and coming pop artist who was formerly a contestant on America’s Got Talent! Bassett’s debut album The Golden Years was released in July. Together, these two are sure to deliver a grand performance. Don’t miss it this Saturday!

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizards @ Leader Bank Pavillion- Monday August 19 with Geese

Fearless and energetic, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards is a psychedelic rock band from Australia…and they know how to party. The band's distinctive sound is characterized by their willingness to experiment with different styles, often within a single album.The band is also known for their DIY aesthetic, often self-releasing albums and taking a hands-on approach to their visuals. See what the hype is all about this Monday August 19 at Leader Bank Pavilion.

The Femmes @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre- Friday August 23

Fans of folk and punk alike will enjoy The Femmes returning to Boston on Friday August 23. With classic hits like “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up”, this indie rock band has achieved cult status despite its several hiatuses and lineup changes throughout the years. The Crystal Ballroom is the perfect venue for them, so enjoy dinner and drinks in Davis before heading on over to rock out.

Childish Gambino @ TD Garden- Friday August 23 with Willow

This is slated to be quite a show. Childish Gambino always delivers, and with Willow as an opener, these two pair perfectly together. Childish Gambino began making music in the late 2000s. His music is genre-defying in nature, often blending hip-hop, R&B, funk, and more. Meanwhile Willow brings the punk and alternative rock vibes as an opener; she’s no stranger to genre-blending as well, so expect many hip-hop and R&B influences with her incredible energy.

We Make Noise Fest @ Downtown Crossing - Saturday August 24

The We Make Noise Festival announced Boston’s own OOMPA, Cakeswagg and Naomi Westwater will perform at the one-day celebration Saturday, August 24, 2024, in the heart of Boston at Downtown Crossing. The festival, now in its second year (previously called “Beats By Girlz”), will feature more than a dozen women and gender-expansive artists on three stages. The event is produced by Mass NOW and We Make Noise, an organization that has spent more than a decade working to empower women and gender-expansive artists by creating an inclusive space in Boston for celebration, community, and artistic expression. The free day of music is open to the public and no tickets are needed, but supporters can RSVP now at wmnboston.org/fest.