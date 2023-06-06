Playlist: New Discoveries 6/6

Briston Maroney - “Body”

I still remember when Briston Maroney’s “Freakin’ Out On The Interstate” came out. First, it went viral on Tumblr. Then, suddenly, it was played on repeat on radio stations all across the country. Its vulnerability and aching vocals wrenched the hearts of millions of listeners.

“Body,” Maroney’s latest release, is no different in terms of style and sound. The song is the first single to come from his upcoming album ULTRAPURE. It’s upbeat and features tender lyrics about the nuances of experiences and specific moments within one’s own life—Maroney has always been a master of reflective lyricism. Since his last album, Sunflower, came out about two years ago, we’re excited to hear some more new music from him soon.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

Blur - “The Narcissist”

“The Narcissist” is the latest single from Britain’s rock powerhouse Blur. It is an emotionally strong, sonically rich tune that sets a good tone for the band's highly anticipated upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren. This will be the band’s ninth album, and their first in eight years.

On “The Narcissist,” lead singer Damon Albarn’s unmistakable vocals tell a story of the self-obsessed protagonist, exploring the thin line between self-confidence and self-destruction. Albarn contrasts their insatiable thirst for attention with the inherent loneliness that comes with such a mindset. This back-and-forth matches the ebb and flow of the music, taking us through delicate verses to explosive choruses, creating a journey of a song and capturing the listener’s interest for four minutes.

“The Narcissist” is a rich single, promising good things to come on the band’s upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren, which you can listen to anytime after July 21.

- Arlo Winokur, Staff Writer

Grace Potter - “Mother Road”

“There’s an endlessness in the way I feel. When I wrap my hands around that wheel, only I know just how far I’m gonna go-go-go,” twangs Grace Potter before launching into the chorus of her newest single, “Mother Road.” On this track, Potter recounts her solo cross-country trip, reminiscing on the places she’s seen, and how they changed her. The song effortlessly blends elements of classic rock, blues, and country into an instant Americana classic.

For Potter, “Mother Road” is more than a song, it “is a reframing of [her] understanding of [her] history.” The road ahead for Potter looks promising—Mother Road, the album, comes out on August 18th, and its titular track will surely find itself on everyone’s summer kickback playlists.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

