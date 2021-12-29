THE WAR ON DRUGS - "HARMONIA'S DREAM"

“Harmonia’s Dream” shows off the best of The War On Drugs. The track was first demoed without lyrics in a March 2020 Instagram live from frontman Adam Granduciel. It has since debuted in its polished form as the second single of the group’s recently released fifth studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The lyrics to the track are wistful and wise. Plagued with loneliness and wavering faith, Granduciel compares himself to a rolling wave. "Sometimes forward is the only way back,” he sings. The way the instrumentation builds up and settles down against his vocals is nothing short of masterful. And just when you think the song is winding down with a long stretch of synths, it bridges into another verse — keyboard, drums, and guitar bringing a lively, nostalgic-tinged sound.

For a deeper look into the band’s recently released album, read staff writer Kelsey’s recent interview with Adam Granduciel here. They talk about The War On Drugs’ connection to Boston, the bandmates’ dynamics, advice for aspiring creators and more.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

SUPERCHUNK - “ENDLESS SUMMER”

Superchunk brings some sunshine into these gloomy winter days with "Endless Summer." The track holds a great undercurrent of energy that activates an acoustic feeling. The vocals on the other hand tack on a rock edge. While Superchunk has had an important role behind the scenes with the start of Merge Records, they ultimately prove themselves with their music. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based band knows how to make a great rock song. "Endless Summer" is only the beginning of their next amazing era.

- Tatum Jenkins , Music Coordinator

KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES - “B-SIDE”

Continuing the collaboration we didn’t know we needed, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have just released a new single, “B-Side.” The two first teamed up on the EP Texas Sun, released in February of 2020. Leon Bridges, having hailed from Fort Worth, and the trio of Khruangbin based in Houston, capture the sound of the “Lone Star State” in an unexpected, yet deeply authentic way. “B-Side” is anything but “less important” as its name implies. Bridges’ vocals float over a sleek bassline, groovy drums and psychedelic-funk-infused sounds. And luckily, the track signals that more is on the way. A continuation of Texas Sun, a new EP titled Texas Moon, will arrive February 18, 2021, because “how can you have the sun without the moon?” Khruangbin rightfully poses in a press release.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

