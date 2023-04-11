Playlist: New Discoveries 4/11

Hippo Campus - “Yippie Ki Yay”

A year after releasing their album LP3, Hippo Campus are back with new music. “Yippie Ki Yay” is a stand-out song. It opens with a guitar riff that is reminiscent of their older songs. Apparently, the band started writing “Yippie Ki Yay” six years ago—this is the reason for the song's nostalgic sound.

Hippo Campus also have a knack for making songs that feel like they are for warm seasons. The band’s music is generally upbeat, and this new song is no different. Their new EP, which includes “Yippie Ki Yay,” comes out on April 14th. This upcoming release is very anticipated.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

Caroline Rose - “Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain”

“Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain” is a reimagined acoustic ballad from Austin-based musician Caroline Rose. The new song compares Rose’s journey of introspection with an impending rainstorm. Lyrics like, “But better run for cover 'cause here I come. Can you feel me?” solidify this metaphor, while the sound transitions from a simple acoustic tune to a bursting pop melody.

The track is from the musician’s latest album The Art of Forgetting—a thoughtful release that feels like a turning point for Rose.

- Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

GA-20 - “Dry Run”

Boston natives GA-20 deliver a slow, soulful blues song with “Dry Run.” Over a melodic beat punctuated by cymbal crashes and a steady bassline, the spacey vocals ask the painful question, “Was that all I’ll ever be, you’re dry run?” The electric guitar riffs in the background add some pep to an otherwise melancholy song.

The trio seem to know the answer to the question they’re asking. However, the air of optimism provided by the guitar leaves listeners with a sense of hope. Maybe, just maybe, this is more than just a dry run. The lyrics confirm that they aren’t devastated: “I didn’t think I’d be your only man.” Although, they also acknowledge their hardship: “But now it's like I don't exist.”

“Dry Run” is the second single released from the band’s third and most recent studio album, Crackdown.

- Arlo Winokur, Staff Writer

The Japanese House - “Boyhood”

“Boyhood” is a dreamy exploration of gender identity. It has been more than three years since The Japanese House released her debut album, Good At Falling, and “Boyhood” is the perfect comeback track for the U.K.-based musician. The new song is a featured track from The Japanese House’s upcoming sophomore album, and it showcases her smooth, transcendent voice. Overall, “Boyhood” is a masterpiece with unforgettably wistful lyrics.

- Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

Tianna Esperanza - “Buy You a New Attitude”

Cape Code-based musician Tianna Esperanza creates an immersive storytelling experience on their debut album Terror. One song on the album, “Buy You a New Attitude,” is the epitome of Esperanza’s lyrical genius and genre-bending sound. The track is a perfectly balanced blend of spoken word and deep melodic vocals, sprinkled with rhythmic claps. Additionally, Terror features a collaboration with Grammy-nominated musician Valerie June.

- Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

