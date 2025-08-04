Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Elderberry Wine” is the first single released by Wednesday in the lead up to their fourth album, Bleeds, which is set to release later this year. On this track, Karly Hartzman explores the feeling of knowing the toxicity of a relationship, but deciding to continue being with this person, despite the pain it will cause in the future.

Wine That Kills

The lyrics on this song, on your first listen, may not reveal their meaning to you quickly. “Elderberry Wine” is a song that is built around one line in particular, “The champagne tastes like elderberry wine.” This line, apart from sounding amazing, has another meaning to it. Elderberries, if not treated correctly, can be poisonous, but if you do take proper care of them, they are useful for different kinds of jams, wines, and syrups. So, what Hartzman is trying to say is that the love she experiences in her relationship is disguised as champagne, but is elderberry wine, or toxic.

When you consider the context of the album, this song becomes that much more powerful. Bleeds is set to be an album that explores the relationship between Karly Hartzman and other band member MJ Lenderman. Knowing that Hartzman is singing this lyric with an underlying country twang to the song makes “Elderberry Wine” that much better.

Raw and Rustic

To add to the raw and rustic feel that is all over this song, the music video creates a small-town feel to the song. Being based out of Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday in this video manages to make us feel the hominess that is associated with the South. Throughout the video, we see scenes of bar patrons having fun. They are drinking with one another, playing pool, cards, and overall make this song even more comforting than it already is.

Small Town Sound

Another thing that struck me about not only “Elderberry Wine,” but Wednesday as a whole in this newer era of theirs, is the small town, southern rock-esque atmosphere that they create. While singing about the loss of love and the pain that love can bring, the song has an air of comfort and relaxation. It makes you want to sit down, have a cold beer with friends, and sit around talking about old times.

I can’t gush enough about Hartzman’s vocal performance on this song, but that is elevated by the twang of the guitar that accompanies her. It adds this easy-feeling to the song, and, in my opinion, completes “Elderberry Wine.”

The Best Champagne

After hearing this soft and tender tune, you are no doubt going to want to listen to more. Well, as I said earlier, their new album, Bleeds, releases mid-September. On top of that they have plenty of music in their discography to hold you over until then, but remember that even the sweetest things can still be deadly.