Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Heartache has never sounded so good! “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by Role Model is everything that you want in a love song, it is jovial, desperate and full of yearning. Role Model is on an extremely impressive run since the release of his album Kansas Anymore last summer. With the release of a deluxe earlier this year, it truly is another Role Model summer!

Falling Fast

“Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” describes a one-night stand perfectly. Throughout the song, the singer tells us about a girl that he met late one night, whom he quickly falls in love with despite barely knowing her. He wants to know what to do. In his mind, she is the one for him, but he has no idea what she is thinking and wants to know more about her. This song has some of my favorite lyrics to belt like, “Don’t let me think I’m enough, then disappear when the wine runs out,” and “Heard through the grapevine she can be a diva, cold like Minnesota, hotter than a fever.”

Those lyrics are only made better by the voice of Role Model himself! He puts his entire being behind each word, which adds to the desperate yearning that is all over this song. Seeing him change from a rapper a few years ago into one of the best male voices in pop has been amazing to witness!

Wild Things

The way that Role Model decided to shoot the music video for this song is a great example of how something doesn’t need to be flashy to be fun. The video is simple; it is just Role Model walking around Beverley Center in LA listening to the song. He is dancing, climbing on things, and overall just enjoying the great song that he made.

One of the reasons why this music video works so well is because it is how we all feel listening to this song. You want to climb onto things, you want to just have fun with it and that is exactly what Role Model does throughout the video.

Who Is Sally

One of my favorite parts of “Sally When the Wine Runs Out” is not actually in the song at all. Rather, it is whenever Role Model performs the song live. No matter where he is, he always has someone come onstage during the bridge who is his “Sally” for the night. He has members from the audience, several other celebrities like Conan Gray and Reneé Rapp… and even his own mother! This tradition makes this song feel fresh each time he performs it, and even more exciting to see live.

The Wine’s Run Dry

Unfortunately, that is about all there is to “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” but there is so much more of Role Model for you to listen to! His album that he released last year, Kansas Anymore, has so many great songs on it, just like this one. On top of that, Role Model still has several tour dates left across the US before he goes on his European tour, so you still have a chance to see him!