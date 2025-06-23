Graphics by Riley Vecchione

“moody” by Royel Otis is a reminder of all the reasons that we love someone. We may not like some of the things that they do, but there is something about them that we still love. We learn to love them in spite of the things that we hate, and that is what this song is all about. As the first single off their upcoming album hickey, “moody” has us excited for whatever Royel Otis does next.

“She’s My Everything”

“moody,” like all Royel Otis songs, has a garage band feel to it. It has this raw feeling to it, not only in the instrumentals, but also in the lyrics. Royel Otis manages to truly reveal themselves in this song. They express themselves in such a vulnerable way that makes us feel the same love that the band feels. One of my favorite lines in the entire song is, “My girl’s a b**** when she’s moody, but she’s my everything.” That lyric is very simple, but that is what makes this song so good. It conveys all of our feelings in a way that everyone can understand.

Royel Otis in this song, as I said earlier, reminds us of what it means to love in spite of. When we are in love, all we want to do is be able to accept someone despite their flaws. In “moody,” Royel Otis helps us know what it means to love someone and to learn to love them even more.

More Than I Need

The music video for this song is really simple, but it complements the song perfectly. In the video we see a girl lying in a field, reading a book. That is all that the video is. We get some different camera angles as we slowly zoom in on her, but that is all there is to it. I think that this elevates the song in a weird way. A lot of times, when we think about love, we make it way more complicated than it needs to be. This music video simplifies that, by just allowing us to focus on the person we love.

Much like this song, this video makes love feel simple. It simply shows us one girl and allows us to think of whoever it is that we love. It makes us feel the sensation of love in a way that I never thought was possible.

Music Royelty

One of my favorite parts of this song is the raw nature of it. “moody,” sounds like a mix between 90s garage rock and modern indie music. The bassline and guitar riff give the song this active and uplifting beat. Add to that the layering of the vocals on the song and it fully immerses you in this feeling of unconditional love.

What’s Next?

Royel Otis have a lor coming up for them, so if you liked “moody” there is a lot more where that came from. Their new album, hickey, comes out in August and currently they are scheduled for a show in Boston this October!