Pick of the Week: The Smashing Pumpkins “Beguiled”

By Ash Jones, Staff Writer

A single from the highly anticipated three-part rock album, “Beguiled” gives listeners a taste of what the Smashing Pumpkins’ 33-track operatic odyssey has to offer.

ATUM, their twelfth studio album, is envisioned as a sequel to their classic '90s record Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

After getting their recent tour on the road this year, the Smashing Pumpkins have been performing live debuts from ATUM, and exciting fans for their lengthiest and most expressive releases yet.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS FUSE ’90s NOSTALGIA WITH MODERN SOUNDS

Although the track and the album itself pays tribute to their 1995 staple-piece record, Billy Corgan has since adjusted to the modern music world.

“Beguiled” is a synth-heavy single, similar to the songs produced in their 2020 album, Cyr.

Along with Corgan, guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, and bassist D’arcy Wretzky emulate the raw alternative nature of Melon Collie. Meanwhile, the group incorporates the striking intensity of their style today.

For a while, the Smashing Pumpkins have been distancing themselves from the genre that put their music on the charts back in the day. But now, they are set to release a variety of tracks made for the die-hards of the grunge generation. The project caters to young fans that crave new releases of their music, as well.

In an NME interview, Corgan assertively said: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022, you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

The band believes in the power of ambition. They oppose the idea of cranking out songs that solely fit into one definitive alternative category.

In “Beguiled”, their eclectic artistry is showcased, the track intertwining the traditional structure of Mellon Collie and the contemporary pop elements of Cyr.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE SMASHING PUMPKINS?

Since October 2nd, The Smashing Pumpkins have embarked on their North American tour. It will run until November 19th, closing out with an arena show in Los Angeles. They’ll make a stop locally at Boston’s TD Garden on October 16th.

Along with “Beguiled,” the rest of the album was announced to be released in three acts, mirroring the chronology of an epic show opera. Act I will be out November 15th, Act II on January 31st, and Act III will conclude the record on April 21st.

