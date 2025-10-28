Pick of the Week: Portugal. The Man “Tanana”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Tanana” by Portugal. The Man shows us both the best and worst in humanity. “Tanana” is the ninth song off his upcoming album, SHISH, set to release on November 7. In this song, Portugal. The Man critiques human nature, politics, and everything in between in one beautiful masterpiece.

Wild World

Portugal. The Man doesn’t leave us guessing when it comes to the meaning of “Tanana.” He lays out everything for us right from the beginning. One of the most striking lyrics, “The pigs running the zoo,” is a reference to George Orwell’s Animal Farm and a direct commentary on the way they think the world is being run. Portugal. The Man has never been shy about voicing their political opinions in the past, and now is no different.

There are other ways that the band gets its message across in the song as well. Other lyrics like “They’ll trade ya truth for a lie, an eye for an eye,” and “Standing on the right where nobody’s wrong,” highlight the perceived superiority complex of the political right. One of the themes that this song conveys well and deconstructs is the preconceived notion that we are all inherently born bad.

Alaskan Wild

Being from Alaska, it is only right that the music video for “Tanana” be a call back to the band’s roots. In this video, we see the beautiful Alaskan landscape while John Gourley, despite the cold and difficult terrain, continues to push through.

If I were to interpret this video, I would say that, like the song, this video is making a commentary on human nature. This time instead of focusing on the bad, Portugal. The Man highlights the stubbornness that we ooze. He is hunting with a gun in the wilderness. While nothing seems to be appearing Gourley defiantly continues his search, much like how we as a society move forward despite our internal and external conflicts.

The Good and the Bad

The composition of this song is also amazing. To me, it has the same musical feel as For Emma, Forever Ago by Bon Iver. The high pitched vocals and indie-folk themes throughout the song give it a more reflective feel. The subtle references in the lyricism as well as the awe-inspiring mini guitar solo towards the end of the song elevate it to another level.

What’s Next?

As I already mentioned, Portugal. The Man have a new album coming out later this year. Following that, they will be going on tour with a stop in Boston on November 29. If you loved this song just as much as we do, make sure to grab tickets to that show and listen to SHISH on November 7!