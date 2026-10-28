Pick of the Week: Michigander “Taxi”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

There is something so infectious about Michigander. Whether it be their style or sound, the Michigan-based band—in case it wasn’t obvious where they were from—performs in a way that makes it impossible to turn off the song. On their song “Taxi,” the band delivers another rocking song!

Growing Up

Perhaps one of the reasons that I can’t stop listening to “Taxi” is just how relatable the song is. The song is deeply human. In the refrain, Jason Singer repeats “everybody is getting older except you.” With that one line, Singer conveys feelings of stagnation in a rather straight-to-the-point manner. Despite being upbeat, this song makes me think a lot. I think about how I’m on the precipice of a new part of my life. I’m 20, and sooner or later I will have to grow up. My friends will all start to get jobs, start new relationships, and move past college. If I don’t do the same, then I’ll be left behind. Just Singer, I’ll be looking to the past for where it went wrong.

In the bridge of the song, Singer belts, “backpedaling to the golden days,” and I can’t help but think again of how true that line is. In life, we all are looking for that period in life where we feel unbeatable. We keep on looking to the past to find those days. In the case of Singer in the arc of the song, all of his friends have moved on in life, whereas he is still focused on the past.

The instrumentation adds another layer to this song. In contrast with the depressing and anxious lyrics, the upbeat, indie-rock tune makes the song that much more digestible. While it is still existential, it does not feel like impending doom.

Infectious Joy

Even though this song makes me think way too much about the future, the music video is simply too much fun for it to be sad! It shows the band inside a car—a taxi, maybe—alternating seats throughout the video.

If you pay attention to the band, you’ll see them pulling all kinds of pranks in this video. Headbanging and a singing stuffed animal are just a few of the things that I noticed!

What’s Next?

Michigander has so much more music that is definitely worth checking out. Also, on November 10 they will be playing in Boston, so be sure to get tickets if you can!