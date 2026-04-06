Pick of the Week: Death Cab For Cutie “Riptides”

Ahni Brown Harbin, Program Coordinator, Staff Writer

Death Cab for Cutie is back! The indie icons have announced a new album “I Built You A Tower,” which will release on June 5, as well as releasing the leading single “Riptides,” an up-tempo song accompanied by Ben Gibbard’s signature vocals and stunning lyrics.

Return to Form

This will be the band’s first album since 2022’s “Asphalt Meadows,” and “Riptides” confirms that the band hasn’t lost their touch. In a press release, Ben Gibbard explains that the new single is about “the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale.”

The song opens with a rhythmic guitar riff, and follows a build that Death Cab for Cutie have mastered over the course of their nearly thirty year career. The gradual inclusion of instrumentals feels reminiscent of the introduction to “I Will Possess Your Heart,” but with a more upbeat approach. Distorted guitars help convey that feeling of confusion and frustration at the world around us, while Ben Gibbard’s singular voice guides the listener through the track’s ebbs and flows.

Too Tired to Fight

The song’s lyrics seem to juxtapose the happier tone of the instrumentals. In the song’s bridge, Gibbard sings “I’m too tired to talk/I’m too tired to end the war/And I can’t seem to hold it together anymore,” hinting at the song’s thematic concerns of mental health when everything seems out of control.

What’s Next?

Following their departure from their major label and several anniversary tours celebrating their albums “Transatlanticism” and “Plans,” which guitarist Dave Depper noted “exorcised any nostalgia” the band had, the group’s new single is full of excitement for a new era from Death Cab for Cutie.

With a huge tour planned to celebrate the new album, Death Cab have an exciting year ahead of them filled with great music and a new lease on their musicianship.