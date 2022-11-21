Pick of the Week: Local Natives “Just Before the Morning”

By Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

WHO ARE LOCAL NATIVES?

Local Natives are an American indie-rock band based in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. The band’s humble beginning started in an Orange County high school where three of the members attended the same high school together.

The three went on to attend UCLA where they ultimately met and were joined by the remaining members. After moving in together, the bandmates began to work on their debut album. They named the release Gorilla Manor— a nod to the home they first shared. It was first put out in 2009.

The band is a rarity, working in complete collaboration from start to end in all the processes. Notable collaborators they have worked with include indie artists Sharon Van Etten and Sylvan Esso.

DIVING INTO THE SOUND AND LYRICS OF “JUST BEFORE THE MORNING”

Local Native’s recently released song “Just Before the Morning” feels a bit like tropical pop with hints of an alternative sound. The SoCal melody is different from their usual songs. Another element that stands out about the song is its slow paced melody.

In a post on the band’s Instagram, they explained, “‘Just before the morning’ came from a burst of creativity after we finally reconnected in the studio.” As for its meaning, they went on, “The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the many ways in which we begin again.”

This is Local Natives’ third track of the year following the release of Double A-side singles “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” All of their songs this year are a little slower paced and more acoustic than their usual alternative-rock sound.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LOCAL NATIVES?

While nothing has been confirmed officially, it seems the string of singles put out by the band could be leading up to a new album. If it does take the form of an album, the LP would mark the group’s first since releasing 2019’s Violet Street.

Local Natives have recently announced a number of performances in Los Angeles in December at smaller venues.

