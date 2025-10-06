Pick of the Week: Indigo De Souza “Crush”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Love is one of the most exciting parts of life. Whether it be falling in love or falling out of love, the experience will never not be life-changing. On “Crush,” a song off of her newest album, Precipice, Indigo De Souza perfectly encapsulates the excitement and anticipation of knowing that you are in love with someone.

“I think I got a crush on you”

In this song, De Souza manages to capture the childlike wonder and feelings of joy that come with love and having a crush. The song has, despite not being so innocent has a childlike innocence to it. Even though they are in the same room, De Souza says, it was good to “see his face” when he was not in front of her. It is simple lyrics like this that make this song. There is nothing overtly complex about what she is saying, but love doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be, but it doesn’t have to be.

Another lyric that stands out to me is when she describes herself as a “fast car.” I think that this works so well because people often make erratic and senseless decisions. Being in a relationship it can feel like something that you don’t want to start, because of how wild it is, but it is worth the shot. She sings about how her lover is “going in blind,” and it adds to the wild nature of love that De Souza builds in the song.

Nostalgic Beats

The beat for this song evokes heavy feelings of nostalgia for me. It sounds like a song that you would hear in a Netflix show during the pandemic, where so many people grew up. It feels like a song that would be in a show like “Heartstopper” or “I’m Not Ok With This.” The production makes me think of how easy carefree life as a freshman in high school can be. Every time I hear this song, I feel like I am taken back to my childhood bedroom and that there is an innocence to the world that I never knew existed.

Pitched Up Souza

One of the things that first struck me about this song was the way De Souza pitched her voice up. The lyrics are very much adult in nature and about more mature relationships. But her voice on this song is so high-pitched that it sounds almost childlike. It makes love seem even more exciting than it already is.

On the Precipice of Being in Boston

Luckily for us, after such an amazing song and album, De Souza is going to be playing in Boston on the 28th. I can’t recommend Precipice enough, and her show is going to be one that you won’t want to miss.