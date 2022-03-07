Indigo De Souza "Hold U"

By Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

Indigo De Souza’s 2021 album Any Shape You Take is about love, but not the picture-perfect love we see in movies. The love described on this album is painful, confusing and brutally honest. Having started writing songs at age 11, De Souza's lyricism on the album is a testament to extensive experience mastering her craft.

Tracks from Any Shape You Take like “Real Pain” and “Kill Me” are full of thrashing guitars and piercing vocals; they radiate angst. But “Hold U” is different. In this song, the Asheville, North Carolina-based artist embodies a dreamy softness.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS AND SOUND OF “HOLD U”

“Hold U” is the most upbeat and pop-inspired song on Any Shape You Take. De Souza’s soft vocals are layered over groovy guitar riffs and a simple drum pattern, creating a sound that is reminiscent of bedroom-pop artists like Clairo and Remi Wolf. The song’s vibrant melody pairs with affectionate lyrics like, “You are a good thing, I've noticed, I've seen it, and I want the best things for you.” Overall, the song replicates the excitement and warmth of new love.

De Souza also illustrates how this love can quickly turn into desperate possessiveness. Lyrics like, “And I would do anything for you,” and later, “And I would go anywhere with you,” demonstrate the intensity of the singer’s feelings. This desperation transforms “Hold U” from a simple love song into a complex story about human connection.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR INDIGO DE SOUZA?

De Souza is currently touring with fellow singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus. Starting on March 19th, she will play a series of headline shows in the U.S. and Europe, including a Boston show at the Royale on April 25th. The “Hold U” singer is also scheduled to perform at several music festivals this summer including The Great Escape Festival, Bonnaroo, and Firefly Festival.

Although De Souza has not announced any plans to record or release new music in 2022, she will continue writing vulnerable songs. In an interview with Pitchfork she confessed, “From a young age, I found that if I really put it all out there in my songwriting, people will find something to relate to. That became a really special ability because I noticed how it brought people together in this bubble of feeling.”

