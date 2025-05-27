Graphics by Gavin Miller

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

An Introduction to De Souza

Indigo De Souza’s music found me in 2021, following the release of her LP Any Shape You Take. Now, listening to Indigo De Souza’s four years later, it’s become clear that her timeless songwriting is not going anywhere. De Souza’s recent single “Heartthrob” is a rediscovery of what makes her so great two years after her last album. An anthemic chorus and personal lyrics bring a classic indie riff to new heights.



A fuzzy guitar lines the background of the track as De Souza shouts, with a reenergized passion, about growing up, reflecting, and reshaping the experiences women live through. Remembering the way she wanted to grow up, De Souza recalls wishing for a “full cup” and pushing past uncomfortable advances. While this reflection lends itself to rightful despair, frustration, and anger over a lack of control over one’s body and memory, Indigo De Souza provides a fresh perspective. De Souza’s perspective is a cautionary one that prioritizes her loved ones. “Set fires to the ones that I love,” she sings. “I…I want to save them!”

Leaning Into The Lyrics

Personal lyrics are nothing new in De Souza’s catalog. Since her 2016 EP Boys, lyrics like “Break your bones with all the love I carry” have been sticking with listeners. The subtlety and heart—the sheer rawness that De Souza bares—on “Heartthrob” feels like new territory. Addressing past trauma with subtlety, the song doesn’t speak to growth; it is an act of growth itself.



The music video for “Heartthrob” is an exercise in joy. De Souza bounces around in a bouncy house while adults outside live like kids again, reliving the joy of their childhood. The video ends with De Souza on her back staring at the sky, eyes closed, reminiscing. From the birthday cake at the beginning to this ending shot, the message is clear: aging comes with revelations on both the bad and the beautiful. One can find solace in the fact that no one is alone in this process, making the songs all the more meaningful; it connects all its listeners.



In the music video, grownups get their faces painted like children while the verse builds toward a chorus. While smiling and laughing in slow motion, the adults mirror lyrics of reflection and joy against a troubled past. One can only hope that the rest of Precipice represents childhood dreams in a free flowing, playful way like the music video does.



With painted faces and party hats abound, the music video for “Heartthrob” brings a liveliness to the roaring guitars that soar over the track. A steady rhythm keeps each shot in place as emotion pours out of every word. The song’s references to “my celium” and a “bounce house baby,” are as playful as the video itself. As the start of a new album cycle, listeners couldn’t ask for more from “Heartthrob!”

Where Indigo Is Going Next

Indigo De Souza’s next album, Precipice, releases on July 25! While no tour dates near Boston have been formally announced yet, keep your eyes peeled for more live shows down the road. If “Heartthrob” is any indicator, the album will be one for the ages!



