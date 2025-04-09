Pick of the Week: Leon Bridges “Laredo”

By Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

Songwriting and Storytelling

One of the best modern soul artists to walk the earth today has done it again…and again and again. Grammy-winning musician Leon Bridges, born in Atlanta and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, honors the history of old-soul and blues masters with his sound and unforgettable voice. The song “Laredo” by Bridges is no exception. In the song, Bridges tells the story of his time back in the border town at a dance competition, and one particular dancer he never forgot. The song is an homage to his roots and how his inspiration always brings him back home and back to his memories. Through his lyrics and guitar, Bridges intertwines his life and culture with his music seamlessly, making it all the more captivating for listeners. Once his songs are on, it is almost impossible to turn them off.

A Look Into The Album

Released in September of 2024, “Laredo” gave the public a taste of what might be expected on Bridges’ fourth studio album Leon, which was released in October of 2024. The 70s style soul album is heavily nostalgic, and speaks of love, loss, and looking back through Bridges' memories. Each song highlights his vocal skills and flows elegantly with the next, creating a listening experience that is not soon forgotten. All of Bridges’ albums have had a distinct sound from one another, and all have achieved excellent production and sound standards that keep his audiences growing and coming back for more.

Catch Leon In-Person

Bridges has worked with artists such as Khruangbin, Charlie Crockett, John Mayer, Macklemore, and many more. He is about to embark on Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour in May, and is also set to play at several music and jazz festivals after the tour wraps. This is then followed by another tour, The Croner & The Cowboy: Leon Bridges and Charlie Crockett. These concerts are not to be missed, as this once in a generation talent makes his way around the world to share his music and soul.

