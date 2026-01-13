Pick of the Week: Greg Freeman “Gulch”

Greg Freeman is someone who simply can’t be boxed into a specific genre. Just when you think he is a normal indie rock artist, he goes and adds a little country twang and disjointed vocals. On “Gulch,” Freeman infuses traditional Americana with indie rock to create a song in “Gulch”” that is raw and indicative of his New England roots.

Losing Yourself

To me, one of the main themes that Freeman is trying to convey is losing yourself in the world. He finds himself doing mundane things, driving his car, going to bars, but the whole time, he wonders if the person he likes is looking at him the way Freeman looks at her. He wonders if she feels lost like him, “But some people can never be found.”

When he says that line, the last lyrics in the song, it feels like an acceptance that he is truly lost. The old version of him is dead to some extent. He sees that not only is he not in the place to find himself, but the whole world has also gotten too messed up to find our true selves and who we are really supposed to be.

Mule Racing?

I have to say, this music video might be one of the more fun ones that I have seen in recent memory. Not only does it pay homage to classical Americana music with the small country feel, but it also features the stage that Freeman is playing on. The video also has a lot of shots of a mule race.

I may be looking too deeply into it, but, to me, the mule race represents us in a way. We see different people guiding the mules towards the finish line, and I think that is in reference to how we as humans try our best to hitch onto the best possible thing and hope it works out for us.

The video also opens and closes with Freeman driving off in his car, and this calls back to a lyric in the song, “And the highway’s bright, when the speed’s just right/, And it’s hitting like a million bucks tonight/ I love the world, but it’s too fucked up to drive.” Further emphasizing how lost Freeman views the world.

Classic Feel

“Gulch” feels like one of those songs that has been around forever. The composition is a mix of indie rock, country, folk, and even a twinge of surf rock towards the end. What Freeman does best is make these genres fit seamlessly into one song without it distracting from the lyrics.

His voice also conveys the inherent melancholy that comes with the themes of this song.

More Please

Some might call this a breakout album for Freeman, but, to me, he has been making amazing music for a few years now. He has another album out currently and is slated to perform in Boston on January 30. Be sure to check out “Gulch,” and get tickets to see Greg Freeman live!