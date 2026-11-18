– Maggie Donovan, Staff Writer

Cage the Elephant is an American rock band from Kentucky consisting of Matt Shultz, Brad Shultz, Nick Bockrath, Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, and Jared Champion. Their albums Tell Me I’m Pretty and Social Cues have both won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The band has released six studio albums, with their upcoming album Dying in Reverse due to release on February 5th, 2027.

Classic Rock At its Best

“Make it Easy” is the latest of three singles that the band has released in preparation for Dying in Reverse. Alongside the moodier title track and the fun, rocky “Beaches of Tennessee,” “Make it Easy” rounds out the sound the band is teasing for this new album with its catchy, pop-but-not chorus.

On “Make it Easy,” the lyrics deal with frustration in a long term relationship. The speaker feels they have something good that gets “lost in blame” and makes every car ride home a battleground. Pleading with their partner to “make it easy,” the speaker announces their doubts in the chorus, saying that if it doesn’t work out, they’ll “keep on climbing.” The second verse builds out the relationship dynamic, including that the speaker’s partner is also feeling this doubt even through trying to hold on to each other. Sonically, Make it Easy is very nostalgic of their 2013 album Melophobia with its brighter and poppier guitar arrangements in the chorus and Matt Shultz’s signature vocals. These recent singles seem to be a return to form for the band, tapping back into their unique indie rock sound with a new maturity.

Cover Art Curiosity

Cage fans are split on how they feel about the new album’s cover art. In comparison to the band’s past colorful and borderline psychedelic cover art, this black and grey veiled figure has fans curious about if the album’s sound will reflect this change. Personally, I was excited about this artwork and liked the fuzzy, dark feel.

From their released singles, the verdict is in that the band has not scrapped their beloved indie rock sound, but the darkness depicted in the cover has bled into the lyrics. Across the tracks, the band weaves themes of upheaval, rebirth, and reckoning with identity into the lyrics and instrumental choices, alluding to frontman Matt Shultz’s recent disclosure of experiencing medically induced psychosis due to medical negligence.

What’s Next?

Dying in Reverse will be released February 5th and the band will kick off their European tour shortly after. Cage the Elephant has teased on their social media accounts that more legs of the tour are soon to be announced, and hopefully they will return to the “Beaches of Tennessee” with a North American leg. In the meantime, run back their discography and add “Make it Easy” to your rotation!