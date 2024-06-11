Photo Series: Spots in Boston with Music History Roots

While attending Tufts University in the '80s, Tracy Chapman would busk underground in T stations, and in outdoor spots— notably, Harvard Square. She was photographed in this spot in 1985, and in an interview with the Boston Globe, reflected on some key lessons she learned from her early days busking in Boston.

“I never wanted to play with an amp, and after a while I found that I couldn’t hear myself over a train. The trains come pretty frequently. It’s pretty difficult to project over a train unless you’re an opera singer. (…)

Busking adds to the quality of urban life to have music in public spaces, and it’s something Boston is known for. It’s part of the city, part of what it’s about. People come up to me all over the country and tell me they remember seeing me in Harvard Square.

I think what I like about it is that in a way, making music in a public space — it’s sort of an experience that epitomizes a democratic free society, what are the requirements? There really are none. It’s about having the nerve to put yourself out there and take a chance, to see if you can do it, to see if people would be willing to stop what they’re doing, look up at you, and listen. That’s music.”