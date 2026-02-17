New Discoveries: Violet Grohl “THUM”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

There are a lot of things that we inherit from our parents. For Violet Grohl, musical prowess is definitely what she got from her dad. On her new single, “THUM,” Grohl manages to create a sound for herself different from that of Foo Fighters or any of her dad’s projects. In this song, she comes into her own.

Help Yourself

The central theme that Grohl explores on this is overcoming anxiety and what it means to help yourself through that process. She paints this image of herself as a nervous wreck. She says, “Suck my thumb of citric acetone/ When I’m left alone,” which shows her in her most vulnerable state, alone. Grohl gets filled with nervous energy that makes her bite her nails and completely shut down.

She then goes on to say, “Self help me/ Self help myself/ Chew my bitter fingers.” As I’m sure it is for a lot of people, the act of biting her fingers calms her down. It gives her something physical to attach to and focus on.

What works so well in this song is the dreamy feel to it. It is a blend of grunge and shoegaze that allows you to get lost in the music. It is almost as if Grohl made “THUM” to be a comfort to someone having trouble with their anxiety.

Entranced

The music video for “THUM,” which was just released this past week, highlights exactly how I feel listening to this song. In the beginning, Violet Grohl turns on an older TV, and the images on the screen hypnotize her. When I hear “THUM,” I have the same reaction. I get completely lost in the song. It feels like I have been completely deprived of all my senses.

Another one of my favorite aspects of the video is all the gothic iconography, The white dress contrasting with the dark black of Grohl’s eyes and her dark brown hair work perfectly. Also, the aesthetic of the video feels like a horror movie shot on old film in the 80s.

More Than Her Father’s Daughter

One thing that we need to do more of when talking about children of famous artists who happen to make music is separate them from their parents. Violet Grohl’s music, even if it didn’t have her dad’s name attached to it is amazing. Her ripping guitar riffs, which can be seen at the beginning of “THUM,” are striking and capture your attention instantly.

Just recently, Grohl signed her record deal with Republic Records, and her career should only begin to explode from here. In 2021, at 15, she released a single with her father titled “Nausea,” and even back then, you could tell that she was a special musical talent.

What I think is the most important thing about Violet Grohl is that her style is distinctly her own. The way her music sounds and the way she presents herself are fully indicative of someone who isn’t just trying to be like their parents, but someone who is trying to become even greater than they were.

What’s Next?

After listening to “THUM,” the next thing on your to do list should be to listen to “Applefish” and “Nausea.” Both songs, like “THUM,” are incredible for someone who is only 19 years old. Outside of that, I would bet on more music being on the way in the near future!