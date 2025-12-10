New Discoveries: Djo “Delete Ya”

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Joe Keery, better known to some as Djo, continues to prove he’s one of the most exciting artists shaping modern indie music. “Delete Ya,” the fifth track of his third studio album The Crux (released April of 2025), is a standout moment on a record obsessed with identity, memory, and the uncomfortable distance between who we were and who we’ve become.

Joe or Djo?

For those unaware, Keery is more than the guy with the great hair on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. While he became a fan favorite as Steve “The Hair” Harrington, his music career has built an identity entirely of its own.

His presence exploded online when his song “End of Beginning” went viral on TikTok, introducing millions to Djo(pronounced Joe), the musician. Since then, he’s cemented himself as one of indie’s most genre-fluid and imaginative voices, blending psych-pop, retro futurism, and intimate lyricism into something unmistakably his.

From Hawkins to Heartbreak

The Premise of “Delete Ya” is deceptively simple: Keery revisits a past he’s grown far removed from. He sings about the whiplash of moving from LA to New York, the sting of hearing old songs that reopen old relationships, and the nostalgia of memories that feel sharper than they should.

The metaphor at the center of the song — “I wish I could delete ya” — is about wanting freedom from the emotional residue that lingers long after a breakup. It’s about wishing there were a shortcut to letting go. And like much of The Crux, the track blends gritty indie-rock, and that glossy, early-80s studio polish Keery loves, while still carrying the heart of a 70s singer-songwriter sharing his stories.

Charlie, Charlie, Charlie…

One of the most charming elements of “Delete Ya” lives in the song’s storytelling. Keery sings:

“Blue and gold Friday night / team up with Charlie, take these kids for a ride”

Fans have latched onto the likely reference to his Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton. Their friendship is explored more thoroughly throughout The Crux, which includes the track “Charlie’s Garden.” The song features a playful voicemail-style audio clip from Heaton himself.

Back on You, Back on the Road

Djo just wrapped his “Back on You” world tour, which ran from February to October 2025, cementing his status as one of indie’s most charismatic live performers. For those who missed it, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with his newly released tour documentary, “Another Bite Tour (Part 1),” announced via Instagram.

Clocking in at just 2 minutes and 48 seconds, the full video is available on his official music Youtube account. And if you’re already craving more, Keery has multiple Latin American festival dates scheduled for spring of 2026.